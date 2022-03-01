An Email Exchange with...Nikki Cooper, Founder of Inner Me

How does a supplement guru stay sane amongst the chaos of the working week? We caught up with Nikki Cooper, Founder of Inner Me to find out.

Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 28 in 2009, Nikki’s interest in the worlds of nutrition and exercise initially started as a way to help manage her condition. Following the incorporation of supplements into her diet, she noticed a profound difference to her energy levels and her feeling of wellbeing. It was out of her own personal experiences that Inner Me was born and now Nikki finds herself at the helm of a successful supplement empire intent on providing the best vitamins, minerals, live cultures and fish oils tailored for today’s busy, modern woman.

So, what are Nikki’s secrets to boosting her productivity and making the most of her working hours? We logged on and emailed her our need-to-know questions to provide some tried and tested career advice and inspiration...

GTG: Hit the snooze button or up an at ‘em?

NC: If it were up to me, I would hit the snooze button but my children ensure I am up and at ‘em!

GTG: What does your company do in under 10 words?

NC: Daily strips of vitamins and supplements tailored for you!

GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had?

NC: Be passionate about what you do, as running your own business is hard work so you have to love it like a child.

GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing

NC: Meeting inspirational women, working on new products and speaking with customers.

GTG: What are the three things you do every day before breakfast?

NC: 1. Shower 2. Get the kids dressed and fed 3. Make the beds! I don’t know why, but a made bed makes me feel in control of my day! If I was to add a fourth, it would be a hot water with lemon - it makes you feel fresh and healthy from the get-go.

GTG: What do you love about your job?

NC: I love to be a part of the healthy revolution and creating products that help other busy women make being healthy that little bit easier in our modern chaotic lives.