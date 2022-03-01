An Email Exchange with...Nikki Cooper, Founder of Inner Me

How does the busy businesswoman, mother and supplement sage balance the demands of life, family and a successful company? Here’s what our email thread revealed...

How does a supplement guru stay sane amongst the chaos of the working week? We caught up with Nikki Cooper, Founder of Inner Me  to find out.

Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 28 in 2009, Nikki’s interest in the worlds of nutrition and exercise  initially started as a way to help manage her condition. Following the incorporation of supplements into her diet, she noticed a profound difference to her energy levels and her feeling of wellbeing. It was out of her own personal experiences that Inner Me was born and now Nikki finds herself at the helm of a successful supplement empire intent on providing the best vitamins, minerals, live cultures and fish oils tailored for today’s busy, modern woman.

So, what are Nikki’s secrets to boosting her productivity and making the most of her working hours? We logged on and emailed her our need-to-know questions to provide some tried and tested career advice and inspiration...

GTG: Hit the snooze button or up an at ‘em?

NC: If it were up to me, I would hit the snooze button but my children ensure I am up and at ‘em!

GTG: What does your company do in under 10 words?

NC: Daily strips of vitamins and supplements tailored for you!

GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had?

NC: Be passionate about what you do, as running your own business is hard work so you have to love it like a child.

GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing

NC: Meeting inspirational women, working on new products and speaking with customers.

GTG: What are the three things you do every day before breakfast?

NC: 1. Shower 2. Get the kids dressed and fed 3. Make the beds! I don’t know why, but a made bed makes me feel in control of my day! If I was to add a fourth, it would be a hot water with lemon - it makes you feel fresh and healthy from the get-go.

GTG: What do you love about your job?

NC: I love to be a part of the healthy revolution and creating products that help other busy women make being healthy that little bit easier in our modern chaotic lives.

GTG: What’s cooking for work lunch?

NC: As we head into winter I love a soup - oh, and I can’t go a day without an avocado!

GTG: How do you stay organised?

NC: I have been likened to Monica from Friends with an efficiency of Google - I love a list! I find planning ahead such as the family meals, snacks and so on makes life a lot easier - and healthier for that matter. For work, I spend 10 minutes each morning prioritising jobs and emails to ensure I stay on top of things - not always successfully I may add!

GTG: Describe your working style in 3 words

NC: Orderly but creative.

GTG: Typical work attire?

NC: Jeans and a shirt. I dream of one day achieving the DVF dress and heeled look, but with two small children and a love of comfort I think that look is saved for special days only.

GTG: Heels or flats and why?

NC: I feel great in a heel but practically the flat wins out every time. I need comfort.

GTG: Worst job you ever had?

NC: Cleaning in a café after school - it included the loos! I liked to be independent from a very early age and spend my Saturdays shopping with my own money.

GTG: Notepad or iNotes?

NC: Notepads - the satisfaction of striking out a list of things to do doesn’t quite work with the iNote.

GTG: Yoga, Pilates or HIIT and why?

NC: HIIT - I discovered Insanity after my first baby and was astounded by the results with short bursts of exercise. Squatting is my new religion.

