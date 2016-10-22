An Email Exchange with... Siddhi Mehta, founder of Rhythm108

A graduate from Oxford University, Siddhi Mehta founded RHYTHM108 to reinvent traditional teatime treats and snacks into healthier alternatives. Breaking the mould of free-from foods, RHYTHM108 uses organic ingredients to create surprisingly delicious versions of the UK’s favourite sweet indulgences; their gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, refined-sugar-free Tea Biscuits are far more tasty than they sound and their Dessert Bars allow you to enjoy a brownie without wondering how you’ll burn it off later. We caught up with Siddhi to find out more about her working life and career so far…

Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

Up and early! There is no better feeling than starting the day with time to yourself when the whole city is asleep.

What does your company do in under 10 words?

We reinvent well-loved indulgent snacks with clean ingredients and with a healthy take, ideal for on-the-go urban living.

Best piece of work advice you ever had?

A quote by Thomas A. Edison: "The most certain way to succeed is to try one more time."

Name three things in your working week you love doing?

Recipe testing for my creative soul. Sourcing and fixing up second-hand equipment for the bakery for my techie soul. And meeting people trying to change the way things are done for the better - for my rebel soul.

What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?

Shower, read, and email (with a big mug of coffee).

What do you love about your job?

That I work for a purpose - we want to be a company that contributes positively to the food industry and changes things for the better for consumers, farmers, and the environment.

What’s cooking for work lunch?

Being a food company and working with a team of trained patissiers in our bakery means lunch has always been important and the team eats together. It's usually home-made soup with a creative and seasonal salad recipe for me.

How do you stay organised?

I start the morning with a priority list for the day, and make sure I get those things done before tackling anything else.

Describe your working style in 3 words?

Creative, enthusiastic, solution-oriented.

Typical work attire?

It has to be versatile - it needs to get me from production to meetings, and from day to night - so it's usually a solid pair of jeans, with tops made from comfortable fabrics - and I carry accessories in my bag to dress it up if I need to.

Name one beauty product you use every day and why?

MAC eye kohl - it's almost a part of my identity.

Heels or flats, and why?

Flats, because they let me move faster.

What's your favourite way to relax?

Read a really good book, with a cup of tea and our Ooh-la-la Tea Biscuits.

Worst job you ever had?

Working at a trading desk in an investment bank wasn't for me.

Notepad or iNotes?

I use both - a notepad usually for mapping out bigger ideas and iNotes for to-do lists.

Yoga, pilates or HIIT and why?

Yoga because it’s about strength of both body and mind.