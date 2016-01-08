An Email Exchange With...yoga teacher and nutritionist Libby Limon

Nutritionist, healthy chef, yoga teacher and the culinary whizz behind our vegetarian e-guide , Libby Limon’s balanced, nutritious and downright delicious approach towards healthy eating has made her one of our favourite go-to experts when it comes to separating fad from fact, and making intelligent and informed decisions about what goes into our meals. “Taste is of highest importance and being healthy shouldn’t be a sacrifice or a chore,” Libby notes in new GTG title, The Modern Vegetarian Recipe Guide: 34 Delicious, Easy Vegetarian Recipes for Today’s Meat-free Foodie, £6.95 (available to buy our from our GTG e-guide Marketplace here ); an ethos we couldn’t agree with more. With a belief that creating optimal health lies in a diet and lifestyle that fits around your life, we caught up with the wellness pro to gain a glimpse into the ins and outs of her life and how she stays fighting fit during the working week to provide some ample healthy living inspiration. GTG: Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em? LL: Up-and-at-em. Once I’m awake I can’t snooze, so I get up and get going. GTG: How would you describe what you do? LL: Nutrition, yoga, wellness and helping people find workable lifestyle and health balances.

GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had? LL: If you don’t like it change it. MORE GLOSS: Got a health, fitness or wellness goal for 2016? Let Project Me help you out with that... GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing LL: Playing around developing recipes, sharing my knowledge to help people feel better and working with different brands on exciting projects. For example, as the Head of Nutrition at www.VITL.com , I am developing some exciting new personalised supplement products. GTG: What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast? LL: Drink green tea, cuddle my dog and check my emails. MORE GLOSS: Libby Limon shares her ‘My Week in Food’ GTG: What do you love about your job? LL: I’m passionate about food so working with it every day is great. Also the variety, no week is ever the same. Modern nutrition is a science that is opening up and being researched so I am constantly learning new things.