An Email Exchange With...yoga teacher and nutritionist Libby Limon

Nutritionist, healthy chef, yoga teacher and the culinary whizz behind our vegetarian e-guide , Libby Limon’s balanced, nutritious and downright delicious approach towards healthy eating has made her one of our favourite go-to experts when it comes to separating fad from fact, and making intelligent and informed decisions about what goes into our meals.
"Taste is of highest importance and being healthy shouldn't be a sacrifice or a chore," Libby notes in new GTG title, The Modern Vegetarian Recipe Guide: 34 Delicious, Easy Vegetarian Recipes for Today's Meat-free Foodie; an ethos we couldn't agree with more. With a belief that creating optimal health lies in a diet and lifestyle that fits around your life, we caught up with the wellness pro to gain a glimpse into the ins and outs of her life and how she stays fighting fit during the working week to provide some ample healthy living inspiration.
GTG: Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?
LL: Up-and-at-em. Once I’m awake I can’t snooze, so I get up and get going.
GTG: How would you describe what you do?
LL: Nutrition, yoga, wellness and helping people find workable lifestyle and health balances.
GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had?
LL: If you don’t like it change it.
GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing
LL: Playing around developing recipes, sharing my knowledge to help people feel better and working with different brands on exciting projects. For example, as the Head of Nutrition at www.VITL.com , I am developing some exciting new personalised supplement products.
GTG: What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?
LL: Drink green tea, cuddle my dog and check my emails.
GTG: What do you love about your job?
LL: I’m passionate about food so working with it every day is great. Also the variety, no week is ever the same. Modern nutrition is a science that is opening up and being researched so I am constantly learning new things.
GTG: What’s cooking for work lunch?
LL: A salad of roasted veggies, quinoa and feta.
GTG: How do you stay organised?
LL: Lists and keeping everything electronic and in one place.
GTG: Describe your working style in 3 words
LL: Sustainable, self-sufficient, motivated.
GTG: Typical work attire?
LL: Yoga pants or jeans, T-shirts and sweaters, big heavy knit cardigans, high tops or Vans.
GTG: Heels or flats and why?
LL: Flats. I do a lot of walking every day, often up to 10k - it would not be practical to do it in heels!
GTG: Worst job you ever had?
LL: Supermarket food sampling - a summer job when I was 18. I ended up eating too many samples myself!
GTG: Notepad or iNotes
LL: iNotes.
GTG: Yoga, pilates or HIIT and why?
LL: All of them. Keeping your body out of its comfort zone with different workouts is the best way to keep fit. Also mentally sometimes you want to burn and sometimes you want to breathe and stretch.
