Anna Jones' green pepper and pistachio recipe has made us fall in love with risotto all over again

29 January 2022
Image: Detox Kitchen

Fed up with the same old meals? Jazz up dinner time with this plant-based risotto

If we're ever stumped for what to make for dinner, chef Anna Jones'  One Pot, Pan, Planet  recipe book, released in March 2021, is always the first place we turn. While we wait patiently for Anna's next book (no news on it yet, but we're hopeful she'll release another tome soon!) we were pleased to learn she's teamed up with healthy meal delivery brand Detox Kitchen  to create a handful of plant-based tasty meals.

Here she shares her recipe for a vegan green pepper and pistachio risotto, for one of the tastiest takes on the classic meal that we've ever tried!

Green pepper and pistachio risotto recipe

The pistachios in this recipe are blitzed with green pepper and basil to create a creamy and vibrant green sauce that is mixed into a brown rice base. Top it with nutty vegan parmesan, extra pistachios and basil for a tasty crunch.

Serves: two

Ingredients

4 green peppers, chopped roughly
75g pistachios
1 clove garlic
Lemon juice
100ml olive oil
Large bunch basil
50g spinach
2 tbsp vegan parmesan

For the risotto

200g short grain brown rice
1 tbsp olive oil
1 white onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp vegan butter/margarine/olivio
1 leek, diced
200ml coconut milk
200ml oat milk

Method

1. Preheat your oven to 200 degrees celsius.

2. Char the peppers by roasting them for 25 minutes and then leave them in a bowl with a lid on to sweat.

Peel and deseed then place in a food processor with pistachios, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil basil leaves, half the vegan parmesan and blend. Add some of the oat milk if too thick.

Tip this mixture into a saucepan and add the coconut milk and oat milk and simmer for five minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Cook the brown rice separately according to the packet instructions, usually between 20-30 minutes until al dente.

Add the cooked rice to the sauce and simmer together for five minutes then stir in the remaining vegan parmesan.

4. Serve with the fresh basil and chopped pistachios.

