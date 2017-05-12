Ask Elle Macpherson a question & win!

12 May 2017
elle-competition

What do you want to know from our wellbeing columnist? Have your question answered and win one of 10 amazing Super Elixir prizes worth £60 each

Thanks so much for your entries - this competition is now closed.

Regular readers of Get The Gloss will be familiar with Elle Macpherson's body blog  which is filled with useful tips on how to look after yourself inside and out, from someone who knows the pressures of juggling a busy work and family life together with an abundance of international travel.

So far, we at Get The Gloss have been asking Elle all the questions, but now it's your turn! We are giving away 10 prizes worth £60 each to the best questions for Elle, which she will then answer in an upcoming column. So... what is the one question you would most like Elle to answer in the areas of health, wellbeing, beauty and fitness? Whether it's her top tips for anti-ageing or her secrets to success, we want to know - and so does she!

The 10 readers who ask the best question will receive:

-150g pouch of THE SUPER ELIXIR Alkalising Greens, containing 45 natural ingredients help to maintain good nutrition and restore your body's optimum pH levels.

-710ml Shake-and-Go Hydrator Bottle, BPA-free, impact-resistant and dishwasher durable.

How to Enter:

Simply enter the question you'd most like Elle to answer in the comments section below for your chance to win!

For full Terms & Conditions, see  here


