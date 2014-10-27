Beauty Crush: Green Kitchen Travels

Soon after starting their blog , David, an Art Director, and Luise, a Nutritional Therapist, packed their bags and left their jobs in Scandinavia to embark on an epic round the world adventure with their 7-month-old daughter, Elsa. Following their culinary travels across Europe, Asia and North America, the couple have created Green Kitchen Travels, a book in celebration of all the flavours they discovered.

Just like their blog (and their first cookbook), this book features beautifully-styled food photography, stunning shots of their travels and a generous helping of Scandi-cool. Featuring 90 recipes from soups and salads to juices and healthy treats, our favourites include the Stuffed Pumpkins, No Noodle Pad Thai and the Almond Butter Cookies.

With a focus on natural, organic ingredients and a large selection of vegan and gluten free recipes, this inspiring book shows you that creating healthy vegetarian food can be both exciting and enjoyable.

Green Kitchen Travels, £17 is available online here