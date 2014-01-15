Beauty Crush: Ohso Probiotic Chocolate

Ayesha Muttucumaru 15 January 2014
get-the-gloss-ohso-chocolate1

Chocolate that's actually good for you? Ayesha Muttucumaru tests out the Beauty Crush that sounds too good to be true...

My love for chocolate stretches far and wide. Much like my waistband, thankfully, after a bonbon-filled festive season chock-full of the sweet stuff. An addiction that stems further back than I can remember, I wouldn’t be surprised if ‘cocoa’ was my first word.

Despite always getting a bad rap for being the so-called ‘bad guy’ of the food world, I’ve never lost faith that my tasty snack time sidekick was just simply misunderstood. Well, thankfully it can now breathe a sigh of relief, as its salvation has finally arrived in the form of Ohso and their delicious range of probiotic Belgian chocolate , £3.99.

Made from 53% chocolate cocoa solids, each bar is designed to provide you with the optimum daily amount of probiotic to help support your digestive health and restore the bacterial flora of good bacteria in your gut to help improve immunity, digestion and overall health. Interestingly, their chocolate was clinically proven to be three times more effective at delivering your daily probiotics than a yoghurt or milk, in studies showing the survival rates of probiotics passing through the stomach to the small intestine.

A new type of chocolate that could finally alleviate the guilt of my sugar-fuelled elevenses and provide just the fix I need to satisfy my insatiable sweet tooth, my taste buds (and waistline) couldn’t be happier. Did I also mention that they’re only 72 calories a bar? For chocoholics around the world, the news just keeps getting better and better…


