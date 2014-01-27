Behind the Brand: Victoria Health

Inspired by a passion for natural health, super supplement site VictoriaHealth.com was founded by Shabir Daya and Gill Sinclair and has since garnered a reputation as the go-to site for the most innovative natural health supplements around, coupled with expert advice from those in the know, such as Daya himself - a specialist pharmacist with over twenty years’ experience. GTG sat down with the natural health and wellbeing advocates to talk about the secret to their success, their commitment to improving the health of their customers and which supplements we should all be taking. GILL SINCLAIR

What was your background prior to setting up Victoria Health? I came from the corporate world, so quite a profound change! What led you to create the website? Victoria Health were a chain of shops with some pretty extraordinary products; Shabir and I wanted to take these products to a wider audience and the website was born. How would you describe your ethos? We have a huge responsibility in helping to make a positive difference to the lives of our customers, so integrity and honesty are core values. What would you attribute Victoria Health's huge growth and success to? Many things, but primarily putting the health and wellbeing of our customers first and having the expert knowledge (Shabir is a qualified pharmacist) to help guide our customers through the minefield of health and beauty. I am also indebted to the press for supporting and believing in the work we do. We started on The Sunday Times and were featured weekly for three years on the now defunct ‘What’s The Alternative’ column, and we have looked after the health and wellbeing of The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine readers for nearly ten years. Do you think there is more of a trend towards natural health now than in the past? The trend has always been there, but I think people have become far more discerning over the past few years about the products they choose to take and the efficacy of those products; supplements are not created equally and one of our missions is to ensure that we recommend the very best products, with its correct therapeutic dosage, in every category of health.

What is your criteria for picking products for the site? I love supporting and growing niche brands and the overall criteria is that a product has to do what it says on the bottle and give results. We know the ingredients that work and we know the ingredients that will have little, if any, impact. We carry out rigorous research and testing and in the case of skincare it needs to be said that there is a lot of hype around anti-ageing ‘clinicals’, most of which should be discounted in my opinion. A clinical is only truly valid if it is carried out on the entire formulation, not a single ingredient. What are the your top five best-selling supplements? Hyaluronic Acid (HA) £35 Skin Restoring Phytoceramides , £25 Fulphyl , £160 Mega-Probiotic ND , £18.50 Magnolia Rhodiola Complex , £26

Who do you admire in the health industry and why? The scientists and researchers who work tirelessly to help bring innovative and cutting-edge products to the world. What are your five general rules for a healthier, happier life? Be true to yourself; if you dream it, you can do it; learn to say ‘no’; give of yourself wherever you can; share; be brave against the face of adversity; only hold hands with those you trust… Oh, and take cutting edge supplements… I think that’s eight! SHABIR DAYA

What is your background and speciality? I am a qualified pharmacist specialising in natural health products. Which five supplements would you recommend to enhance overall health and wellbeing? Fulphyl , £160; Mega-Probiotic ND , £18.50; Vitamin D3 , £17.75; Astaxanthin , £17; and a good food-state multi-nutrient, such as Alive , £28. What are your top tips for those interested in anti-ageing? Anti-ageing is an inside/out process, so I recommend therapeutic supplementation such as HA and Skin Restoring Ceramides, which have been extensively studied, together with a good diet and lifestyle. There are many excellent topicals and the brands I particularly like are Innovative Skincare, Julisis and Derma E. What are the benefits of buying better quality supplements on Victoria Health rather than high street versions? The key to all supplementation is the availability of the nutrients to the body; many supplements are formulated without checking on the bio-availability to the body and many use synthetic, or semi-synthetic nutrients within their formulation, which may not be as efficacious as cutting edge supplementation. It is my role to research thoroughly and only recommend products that will deliver results.