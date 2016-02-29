Behind The Guide: The Tummy Tamer by Nicole Maree

The road to a flatter tummy can often prove to be a bumpy one. A perplexing quest we know only too well, in our experience it seems that the emphasis nowadays can veer more towards what it looks like on the outside than examining what’s going on on the inside. Thankfully though, this is where this e-guide comes in.

Written by Nicole Maree, one of the masterminds behind the world-renowned Kayla Itsines recipe guides, this belly blitzing handbook delves deeper into all manner of tummy-friendly (or unfriendly topics as the case may be) in a level of detail that we don’t often see.

Inspired by her own difficulties with food, intolerances and ill health, Nicole provides a multi-faceted approach to the topic, making for filling and informative food for thought. “I have been waiting for the day where I could share my story. Where I would be healthy enough to truly help others,” she says. “For years I felt totally alone with my battles. I was desperate for help and couldn’t find the solution for my body anywhere. Now that I have found what works for me, I want to share some tips with you. It is my mission to make sure you feel supported.”

Here’s why we reckon it should be your next e-book download...

What is it?

A 261 page health and nutrition £15 guide written by Nicole and a whole host of contributors, from nutritionists to doctors, herbalists to naturopaths.

Who is it for?

Those who want more than just a flat stomach. Plus, if you feel like you’ve tried everything going to reduce your waistline and feel like nothing’s worked, this page-turner pretty much leaves no rock unturned. Written with wit, depth and a sense of humour to make it all the more relatable, you’ll leave with not only a greater understanding of the inner workings of your stomach, but also a greater appreciation of the overall health boosting powers of your gut.