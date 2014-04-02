Blogger of the Week: Celery and Cupcakes

Striking the balance between healthy and fun, Celery and Cupcakes provides us with a range of easy and clear recipes for quick and tasty treats. What’s even better is that they’re all created with health in mind, and that includes her Chocolate Splatter Cookies, Vegan Chocolate and Peanut Butter Brownies and Red Velvet Cupcakes with Coconut Cream Frosting - yum.

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog?

What initially drew me to blogging was that it enabled me to share my thoughts and inspirations on health and nutrition with like-minded people. I treat my blog like an online personal journal, so it's nice to look back and see what I was doing, eating or feel at a certain point in time.

What’s your favourite aspect of blogging and are there any downsides?

There is such a sense of community in the blogging world and I have met some lovely people through it. I can genuinely say that I love it! However, I'm not going to lie - it's not all rainbows and unicorns. Since you are 'putting yourself out there' you are open to nasty comments and criticism, but I just take it as being part of the job. Criticism isn't a bad thing either. In fact, rethinking a few things others have pointed out has made me a better blogger.

How do you balance blogging with other interests or jobs? Do you ever go offline?

Writing my blog has become a full time job as it does take a lot of time and effort to produce. Like anything you do need a break now and then, occasionally I will switch off for a couple of hours when needed. Normally I try and have a cut-off point and tend not to work on my blog late into the evening.

What is your personal food philosophy? Are there any food groups/types that you avoid?

There are no boundaries to the foods that I eat, banning foods or labeling foods as ‘evil’ is an unhealthy approach in my eyes. I'm a bit of a foodie and not ashamed to say that I love and enjoy food. My blog advocates having a healthy balance and to ditch the faddy diets. I tend to live by the 80:20 healthy to unhealthy food rule and it seems to work well for me. The way I see it, life would be boring without pizza and cake!

How has eating healthily impacted on you personally? Do you ever find it difficult to stick to it?

I have been on such a journey with my food and I think that is part of the whole process of trying to adopt a healthier lifestyle. After a bad relationship with food in my teens my whole perspective of what is defined as healthy has changed. Trying new foods, being creative with my food is something that was alien to me initially, but now it’s the norm. I do feel much better when I eat healthily, especially after a period of indulgence. Nevertheless, it’s not always easy, but I try not to feel guilty about over indulging. More often than not, I tend to take it on the chin and try to remember that tomorrow is another day.

How do you create new recipes?

I'm constantly being inspired to create new recipes mainly via my Pinterest . I could even be doing the weekly shop and think of a recipe after seeing a group of possible ingredients. The recipe creating process can be very haphazard though and I will throw a bunch of ingredients in a pan and hope for the best - I find this style of cooking more fun!