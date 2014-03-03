Blogger of the Week: Cecilia Halling

Cecilia Halling's hit Whole Food Diary blog will soon be no more, but fret not, her scrumptious and healthy vegetarian recipes have already found a new home: CeciliaHalling.com .

London-based Swedish interior designer Cecilia has piqued our interest yet again by offering up one super site which showcases her many hobbies and interests, everything from design and travel to delicious food.

GTG's Kiran Branch sat down with the health-conscious foodie to discuss her blogging journey so far, her recipe inspirations and words of wisdom on leading a healthier lifestyle.

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog?

I love cooking and photography so it started as a place for me to record my own recipes and pictures. It seemed like a natural thing for me to do rather than to just keep it all on my computer.

What’s your favourite aspect of blogging and are there any downsides?

It's something I do for myself, and I like going back through my blog and see what I was up to a year ago and to be able to refer back to my recipes again. If people like what I post, then that's an added bonus.

The downside is that once you've started and you notice people are reading your blog it's easy to over-think the posts and forget why I started it in the first place, so I try to see it as my own personal journal first.

How much of a techie are you?

I'm not particularly techie. I built my website myself using Squarespace which is just about the techiest thing I've ever done. Though I'm fortunate to have a boyfriend who's a web designer and developer who helps me out from time to time.

How do you balance blogging with other interests or jobs? Do you ever go offline?

It's not always easy. My job as an interior designer in London means long hours and I often work late in the evenings and on weekends which doesn't leave much time for anything else. Therefore my posts are a little bit sporadic and I don't always have time to do as much as I'd like. As I enjoy spending time on the blog I can usually find time for it but it's all about balance.