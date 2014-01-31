Blogger of the Week: Coconut and Quinoa

When Amy Chaplin isn’t contributing to food magazines, cooking for private clients or writing a cookbook, she’s sharing original, seasonal and healthy recipes on her nutritious and delicious food blog, Coconut and Quinoa . Having been raised on a wholefoods diet, Amy’s vegan-vegetarian cooking is based largely on using seasonal products and what’s ripe, ready and sprouting in her garden. So, with hunger pangs calling, GTG sat down with Amy to talk veganism, vegetables and Vitamixes.

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog?

I wanted to share healthy recipes and pictures, and creating a blog allowed me to do it in a broader way. I also love styling food and teaching so a blog was a perfect place to do both.

What’s your favourite aspect of blogging and are there any downsides?

I love inspiring people to cook, so getting feedback from readers all over the world about how they’re enjoying my recipes is very exciting! The downside is that it takes time and when I’m teaching and cooking a lot it means I’m often behind on posts!

How much of a techie are you?

I’m not at all! But I’m continuously learning.

How do you balance blogging with other interests or jobs? Do you ever go offline?

It’s a juggling act; I try to incorporate my posts into my life as much as possible - like creating a new recipe to photograph at the same time as preparing a dinner for friends. I found it challenging to keep my blog updated while writing my cookbook as I couldn’t share what I was making and that is what my blog is all about - what I’m currently cooking for myself and my clients.