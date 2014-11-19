Blogger of the week: Dolly and Oatmeal

After realising that she suffered from food intolerances, Lindsey become more aware of the food that she was consuming and decided to cut gluten and dairy from her diet. Her blog, Dolly and Oatmeal, is where she shares her delicious, fresh and nourishing recipes, covering everything from green shakshuka to gluten-free strawberry-oat cacao muffins. We spoke to the New York-based food blogger about what she hopes people will take away from her space on the web…

What do you hope people take will take away from your blog? I hope people feel like they’re more able to cook and nourish themselves, whether it’s through making their own salad dressing, or baking a layer cake. I hope that readers feel like attaining a cleaner sense of living is within their grasp. What 5 things would we find in your fridge? Always tahini. Also, greens – usually a bunch of kale, good Dijon, yams, and fresh herbs.

What is your personal food philosophy? Be curious. Whether it’s curiosity about preparation or a technique, or whether it’s paying attention to how certain foods make you feel – I always wonder what’s behind the food; the culture behind it, the message perhaps, and always what’s beneficial to me health-wise. What’s your top cooking tip? Taste as you go. Seasoning, especially in vegetarian meals is key. Taste, and taste again!