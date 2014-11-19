Blogger of the week: Dolly and Oatmeal

19 November 2014
Blogger of the week: Dolly and Oatmeal

NY-based food blogger Lindsey shares her favourite ingredients for tasty gluten-free and dairy-free meals…

After realising that she suffered from food intolerances, Lindsey become more aware of the food that she was consuming and decided to cut gluten and dairy from her diet.

Her blog, Dolly and Oatmeal, is where she shares her delicious, fresh and nourishing recipes, covering everything from green shakshuka to gluten-free strawberry-oat cacao muffins.

We spoke to the New York-based food blogger about what she hopes people will take away from her space on the web…

What do you hope people take will take away from your blog?

I hope people feel like they’re more able to cook and nourish themselves, whether it’s through making their own salad dressing, or baking a layer cake. I hope that readers feel like attaining a cleaner sense of living is within their grasp.

What 5 things would we find in your fridge?

Always tahini. Also, greens – usually a bunch of kale, good Dijon, yams, and fresh herbs.

What is your personal food philosophy?

Be curious.  Whether it’s curiosity about preparation or a technique, or whether it’s paying attention to how certain foods make you feel – I always wonder what’s behind the food; the culture behind it, the message perhaps, and always what’s beneficial to me health-wise.

What’s your top cooking tip?

Taste as you go. Seasoning, especially in vegetarian meals is key. Taste, and taste again!

Where do you get your recipe ideas from?

Everywhere from things I grew up cooking and eating, to dishes in restaurants that I want to recreate. Often, I see a recipe that I can’t eat, so coming home and finding a way to make it gluten and dairy free is always a fun challenge. Of course there are my go-to cookbooks that are constantly a source of inspiration, and a good amount of food blogs that are resources as well.


