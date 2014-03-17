Blogger of the Week: Happyolks

Celebrating wholesome food and the happiness it can bring, Kelsey Brown is using her blog, Happyolks , to show us how we can connect with our food on a whole new level. Her aim is clear, exploring our connection with food and how we can develop our awareness and gratitude to the earth.

This doesn’t need to be hard – her simple, clear blog takes you through delicious and nourishing recipes step-by-step. This is literally food for the soul.

GTG’s Kiran Branch sat down with Kelsey to discuss her journey to a greater love and stronger relationship with her meal times.

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog?

A call to experiment with writing, seek human connection and create food that nurtures both tummy and soul. The start wasn’t deliberate, more accidental. I began publishing recipes in early 2010, but it wasn’t until I returned from living abroad in January 2011 that I dedicated more time and heart-space to Happyolks as a means to adjust to Western life again.

What’s your favourite aspect of blogging and are there any downsides?

Every personal email I receive from readers is the reason I stay in the game. I'm humbled, daily, that people are brave enough to write and trust me enough to share their stories. It is the greatest honour of my personal and professional life. My number one hope for Happyolks readers is that they come to the site and leave feeling full, inspired, challenged and encouraged.

How much of a techie are you?

I’d say I’m proficient with technology, just not really that passionate about it. I appreciate the way it allows us to connect, interact and teach, but I’m nervous about how it is shaping our understanding of self and community.

How do you balance blogging with other interests or jobs? Do you ever go offline?

Most of my life is offline. I work as a full-time freelance writer for a variety of publications, I’m studying for my Doula certification and I’m the Editor-in-Chief of Fellow Magazine, a Colorado-based quarterly lifestyle publication. I don’t post as often as most bloggers, but anything good that is ever published on Happyolks is a product of tactile, ‘on the ground’ living, if you will.

What is your personal food philosophy? Are there any food groups/types that you avoid?

Plants and colour and fibre is best, the rest in moderation. I’ve spent years off and on dabbling with vegetarianism and gluten-free diets, but I’ve realized that nourishment comes in different shapes and sizes and I’m not overtly exclusive. I don’t care for lemon-flavored desserts or capers.