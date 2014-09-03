Blogger of the week: Love and Lemons

Love and Lemons is the brainchild of Austin, Texas-based husband and wife duo Jeanine and Jack. Inspired by seasonal local produce, Jeanine creates the blog’s delicious recipes and Jack lends a helping hand by taste-testing the dishes.

The couple is on a mission to inspire their readers to get more creative with vegetables and most of their recipes are vegetarian, despite not being veggies themselves. No matter whether you’re vegan, a meat eater, gluten-free, their blog won’t tell you what not to eat but rather what else you should be putting on your plates and how these healthy additions don’t need to be boring…

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog?

At first, I just wanted a place to document and keep track of the food I was making. I used to be a terrible note-taker so blogging has forced me to diligently write things down.

What’s your favourite aspect of blogging and are there any downsides?

I work on the blog with my husband Jack so my favorite aspect is probably the collaboration and connection. In other areas of our lives we have pretty opposite interests - he’s an engineer and I’m more of a creative-type. We’re both obsessed with food so it’s fun to have a project to work on together.

Plus, food just makes everyone happy so it’s tons of fun.

How do you balance blogging with other interests or jobs? Do you ever go offline?

I try to get out and go for a walk each morning - I leave my phone at home so I won’t be tempted to look down at it.

And, aside from an Instagram or two, I have a strict no-phone-at-the-table rule. For me, meals are about enjoying the food and connecting with the person I’m with. That re-tweet can always wait for later.

What is your personal food philosophy? Are there any food groups/types that you avoid?

My philosophy is to enjoy anything I want in moderation, except vegetables - I eat tons of those. The main foods I avoid are highly processed foods. I don’t think healthy eating is necessarily about being vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, etc. I think it’s about finding what works for you and avoiding fake foods, which, in my opinion, taste terrible anyway.

How has eating healthily impacted on you personally? Do you ever find it difficult to stick to it?

When I start eating poorly, I feel really terrible. When I eat better, I feel better. I’m not strict about the way I eat - I don’t count calories, I enjoy desserts when I feel like it, and I’ll almost always have a glass of wine in the evenings. I just try to eat whole foods and use good quality ingredients.