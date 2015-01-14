Blogger of the week: My darling lemon thyme

After studying professional cookery, Emma Galloway spent 8 years working as a pastry chef at cafes, restaurants and catering companies across Australia and New Zealand. Though, it wasn’t until Emma had children that she discovered she suffered from gluten and lactose intolerance. Emma made the decision to begin a gluten-free diet and, not long after, started her blog, My Darling Lemon Thyme, to share nutritious recipes and organic gardening advice.

As well as beautiful photography, My Darling Lemon Thyme is packed with delicious wholesome recipes, which will encourage you to get more creative in the kitchen. We spoke to Emma to discuss her 5 essential ingredients and where she gets the ideas for her gluten-free vegetarian meals...

What do you hope people will take away from your blog?

I'd like to think that my blog inspires readers to cook real food from scratch using seasonal, local produce. I also hope that it makes people realise that gluten-free or vegetarian does not have to mean 'boring'!