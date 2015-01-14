Blogger of the week: My darling lemon thyme

After studying professional cookery, Emma Galloway spent 8 years working as a pastry chef at cafes, restaurants and catering companies across Australia and New Zealand. Though, it wasn’t until Emma had children that she discovered she suffered from gluten and lactose intolerance. Emma made the decision to begin a gluten-free diet and, not long after, started her blog, My Darling Lemon Thyme, to share nutritious recipes and organic gardening advice.
This week, Emma Galloway of My Darling Lemon Thyme shares her love for creating fun and delicious gluten-free and vegetarian food…
As well as beautiful photography, My Darling Lemon Thyme is packed with delicious wholesome recipes, which will encourage you to get more creative in the kitchen. We spoke to Emma to discuss her 5 essential ingredients and where she gets the ideas for her gluten-free vegetarian meals...
What do you hope people will take away from your blog?
I'd like to think that my blog inspires readers to cook real food from scratch using seasonal, local produce. I also hope that it makes people realise that gluten-free or vegetarian does not have to mean 'boring'!
Which 5 things would we find in your fridge?
Sourdough starter, sauerkraut, kimchi, tahini and tons of vegetables!
What’s your personal food philosophy?
Eat real food! I believe that natural, whole food should also be flavoursome, fun and easy to prepare.
What’s your top cooking tip?
Be brave and don't feel confined to using someone else’s recipe. Experiment and play with flavours.
Where do you get your recipe ideas?
I know it may sound cheesy, but I often look to nature for inspiration. A quick trip to our local farmers markets on a Saturday morning is usually enough to get my creative juices flowing!