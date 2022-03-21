Blogger of the Week: The Picky Eater

The drive-thru meal or pizza delivery tempts the best of us, but Anjali says her blog, The Picky Eater, shows just how you can put down that takeaway menu and find indulgence in healthy cooking. Using her husband as a guinea pig, the blogger serves up recipes of her favourite healthy dishes. We chatted to Anjali about her picky tendencies... Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog? I originally started my blog to chronicle my adventures in cooking healthy meals for my "fast-food-loving" husband. I grew up a “wholewheat” girl, but married a “white bread” kind of guy. Hoping to prove that nutritious food could in fact be delicious and desirable, I taught myself how to cook and successfully transformed my husband’s eating habits from a diet of frozen pizzas and Taco Bell to my healthy, yet flavourful recipes made with simple, wholesome ingredients. Through my blog, The Picky Eater , I share my passion for tasty, healthy cooking. How did you decide upon a blog name? I think of myself as a "picky eater" because I like to focus on healthy, whole foods, with minimal processed ingredients. Essentially, I'm "picky" about what I put into my body -- but in a good way! And so, I thought "The Picky Eater" would be appropriate.

How do you balance blogging with other interests or jobs? Do you ever go offline? I try to schedule time every day for recipe development, photography, and writing. The rest of the time, I do go offline and focus on other interests, spending time with friends and family, etc. Balance is so important to me, so I strive to keep that balance in all aspects of my life! How do you decide which recipes to feature on your blog? I only feature recipes on my blog that I have made and tried at home - and that have turned out really well. I use my husband as my "guinea pig" - since he doesn't naturally gravitate towards healthy food, I figure if he likes it then most people will! What are your three favourite recipes? My three favourite recipes are: vegetarian chilli , chocolate brownie oatmeal and vegetarian black bean chilaquiles . If you kept a food diary, what would a typical day look like? Steel cut oats with walnuts, cinnamon, berries and milk for breakfast; fuji apple and 1 tbsp almond butter for a snack, vegetable soup, salad and a slice of crusty bread with cheese for lunch, and just about any recipe from my blog for dinner! For dessert, I like to enjoy a couple of squares of 70% dark chocolate. Which ten ingredients do you use most often? The 10 ingredients I use most often are mainly spices and things that add flavor to dishes: garlic, onion, cumin, crushed red pepper, salt, oregano, curry powder, cayenne pepper, chilli powder, cinnamon.

What five things are always in your fridge? Organic 1% milk, organic baby spinach leaves, organic Fuji apples, red onions, organic red/yellow/orange bell peppers Where are your favourite places to buy ingredients? The Farmer's Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's Which three kitchen appliances could you not live without? My immersion blender, my panini press, and my kitchen tongs!