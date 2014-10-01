Blogger of the week: Seven Spoons

Don't forget to follow Get The Gloss on Bloglovin!

Tara O’Brady originally started her blog as a place to keep track of life with her boyfriend. She then began developing her first cookbook and soon, her blog Seven Spoons became more about the food and recipes.

Packed with a wide range of recipes covering everything from cookies (18 different types, to be precise) and cakes, to soups and nibbles, this award-winning blog is the perfect go-to, no matter what you’re craving.

We quizzed Tara on the contents of her fridge and where she finds inspiration for her delicious recipes…

What do you hope people will take away from your blog?

â€‹I hope that people will feel inspired to cook; it's as simple as that! I hope they feel that we're having a conversation about our days and meals, and by extension that they find recipes that make them want to get in the kitchen themselves.