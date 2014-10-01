Blogger of the week: Seven Spoons

Don't forget to follow Get The Gloss on Bloglovin!
Tara O’Brady originally started her blog as a place to keep track of life with her boyfriend. She then began developing her first cookbook and soon, her blog Seven Spoons became more about the food and recipes.
Packed with a wide range of recipes covering everything from cookies (18 different types, to be precise) and cakes, to soups and nibbles, this award-winning blog is the perfect go-to, no matter what you’re craving.
We quizzed Tara on the contents of her fridge and where she finds inspiration for her delicious recipes…
What do you hope people will take away from your blog?
â€‹I hope that people will feel inspired to cook; it's as simple as that! I hope they feel that we're having a conversation about our days and meals, and by extension that they find recipes that make them want to get in the kitchen themselves.
Which 5 things would we find in your fridge?
Butter, lots of vegetables (especially greens), condiments (mustards, hot sauces, pesto), cheese, and cookie dough.
What’s your personal food philosophy?
Good ingredients, treated simply.
What’s your top cooking tip?
Trust your instincts. I just finished writing my first cookbook and as I worked through the recipes I really wanted readers to come away with enough of a guideline to feel confident in using their experience. I might have a general cooking time listed, but it is the sensory cues that are the most important — like looking for a scone to be golden brown on top and dry on the sides. It's when you start paying attention to these things that you learn to cook, rather than learning how to follow a recipe.
Where do you get your recipe ideas from?
Everywhere, honestly! It can be a restaurant dish, or a memory from childhood, from a magazine, or whatever looked good at the market that day. Some recipes come from nostalgia, others curiosity, and others simply out of what I'm craving at the time.