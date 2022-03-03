Blogger of the week: The Broken Bread

Whether you’re looking for food that will warm the soul or satisfy your sweet tooth, we can guarantee that The Broken Bread’s latest post will be exactly what you need. Kristan bases her dishes and recipes on the ever-changing seasons. A big lover of her local food markets, she scours every stall for the freshest fruits and vegetables at the peak of their flavour. These are then turned into a mouth-watering meal, which Kristan usually shares alongside a heartwarming story. We quizzed the food blogger about her favourite cooking season and what she hopes to achieve with her website…

What made you decide to start writing your blog? My blog was born out of a love for the art of baking, and for the ability to share my creations with others.What’s your favourite aspect of blogging and are there any downsides? I am completely blown away by the fact that I can connect with people from all over the world. It’s crazy to think that I have connected with people from America to Greece to Africa. The only downside is that I wish I could meet all of them! How do you balance blogging with other interests or jobs? Do you ever go offline? I have finally learned that I NEED a proper schedule, otherwise I can get distracted quite easily, but thankfully it all works out in the end. Oh, yeah, I am offline a lot. I am either working, baking, or spending waaaaay too much time at the local farmers market. What is your personal food philosophy? Are there any food groups/types that you avoid? Food is such a gift and I think that one should enjoy everything in moderation. I pretty much eat everything and anything, just give me a little hot sauce and I’m in.

How do you create new recipes? Is it a trial and error process? I have a TON of books that I look through for inspiration on flavors and techniques. Then I head over to the Farmer’s Market to collect my seasonal ingredients and from that point on it is all a trial and error process until I get it just right. Have you had any cooking disasters? Oh man, I totally have. Sometimes what I make looks pretty beat up, like ugly, but sometimes still tastes pretty good. Other times, the recipe, well, let’s just say it wasn’t edible :) How do you decide which recipes to feature on your blog? I feature recipes that I love! I always try to share my recipes with others, and use their input to gauge whether or not I should share it on my blog. I just want to make sure I am not sharing a recipe that only I think is good, because if that was the case I am sure you would see some odd things on my site :) You mention your cooking being inspired by the time of year. Which is your favourite season to cook in and why? I am a HUGE fan of cooking seasonally. This is such a hard question because I love each season for so many reasons. I guess, if I have to answer, I would say Summer is a strong contender. The fruits and veggies that are around during this time of year are so easy to use. A few tomatoes and basil can make a killer lunch, or maybe just some fresh berries folded into a lemon cream. I am also am in love with stone fruits and figs, and they are in full swing during the summer time.

What do you hope people will take away from your blog? My hope is that people get excited about what’s currently in their local markets, and in turn make a dessert or meal that they can share with their loved ones. I love food for so many reasons, but especially its ability to create an atmosphere for a lovely gathering. What are your three favourite recipes? I love my recipe for buttermilk blueberry scones; I enjoy making them just as much I like eating them. My other two would be my bacon, pear, and brie panini, and my marshmallow meringue pumpkin pie. If you kept a food diary, what would a typical day look like? Mornings are my favorite part of the day, so I typically start off with a fresh pot of coffee and a simple brekky, usually yogurt and berries. Lunch is either a salad, or a veggie sandwich filled with heaps of avocado. And dinner is always different. Last night it was a batch of chicken enchiladas and a bit of ice cream for dessert. Which ten ingredients do you use most often? Eggs, flour, sugar, cinnamon, cardamom, buttermilk, yogurt, honey, grape seed oil, and as many seasonal fruits as I can get my hands on.

What five things are always in your fridge? Buttermilk, eggs, butter, greek yogurt, and beer. Where are your favourite places to buy ingredients? I always go the farmers market for my fresh produce, and there are so many around that I can visit one almost every day of the week. For my pantry staples, I usually visit a market like whole foods, or if I have time, some specialty stores for fresh bread, meats, or cheeses. Which three kitchen appliances could you not live without? Oh, I couldn’t make it without my oven, KitchenAid mixer, or my baker’s scale. Where are your favourite places to go when eating out? I love going to places that combine great cuisine with great vibe. I like to take my time when eating out, so the more welcoming the environment the better. Lately, we have been visiting a local Mediterranean food spot that we love; also we have a sweet bar down the street that serves great burgers and beers.