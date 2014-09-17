Blogger of the Week: Two Red Bowls

We spoke to the food blogger about her food philosophy and where she gets the inspiration for her appealing recipes…

When she’s not working as a junior lawyer at a big firm in Manhattan, Cynthia can be found posting delicious recipes and beautiful imagery on her food blog Two Red Bowls. Here you can expect dreamy dishes, such as brownies with peanut butter swirl and matcha green tea shortbread cookies, and mouthwatering meals like Japchae and Beef Bulgogi.

What do you hope people will take away from your blog?

Hopefully the excitement to get in the kitchen or a rumbly stomach! If they leave with a recipe they want to make, or just a hankering for some good food, either one is a dream come true.

Which 5 things would we find in your fridge?

Eggs, scallions, ginger, garlic, and something sweet and half-finished. (Right now, a bag of chocolate chips I meant to bake with... and just ate instead.)

What’s your personal food philosophy?

Hmm. Probably that food is something to be enjoyed and celebrated. I feel like food sometimes becomes a neurotic thing - where we focus on boundaries and limits - what we can't eat and what we shouldn't eat, rather than what we can. Which is such a sad thing, because food is so precious, and the luxury of choice isn't available to everyone. What's so beautiful about the food blog world, I think, is that it so readily demonstrates that regardless of your dietary restrictions or your choice of diet, you can create delicious, nourishing food that's worth savoring to the last bite.