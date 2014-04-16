Blogger of the Week: Veggie Desserts

With a real knack for creating tasty treats with a healthy twist, Kate’s Veggie Desserts blog is a revolution for foodies and allows us to actually feel good for indulging. Hanna Ibraheem sits down with the blogger to discuss how it all started, how she creates her recipes and which ingredients are vital…

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog?

I started creating desserts with vegetables for my son’s first birthday. After ensuring that all of his first foods were healthy, it felt odd to give him cake. So I made a cake with one layer beetroot and chocolate and the other layer butternut squash and chocolate iced with avocado ‘butter’cream frosting. It went down well with everyone so I continued making veggie desserts and started the blog after being frequently asked for the recipes.

What’s your favourite aspect of blogging and are there any downsides?

My favourite part is creating the recipes, followed by writing the blog posts. It has been very exciting to watch my blog grow so quickly. There aren’t any downsides; I do this because I love it.

How much of a techie are you?

Not a huge techie, as my kind and patient hosting provider will attest. I’m studying digital marketing so that side is covered, but I wouldn’t go taking apart the toaster! Wordpress is fantastically user-friendly so it makes the tech side of blogging easy.

How do you balance blogging with other interests or jobs? Do you ever go off-line?

I post one recipe a week so that I can make it one that I’m completely happy with. For a while I tried to post a lot more and it totally took over my life. I still do a lot of social media, but I try to keep a lid on it during the day when the little ones are around.

What is your personal food philosophy?

I don’t eat meat, but other than that I suppose I just live by ‘everything in moderation except vegetables.’ Go wild on those. My most loathed foodstuff is definitely Coke and I can always taste artificial sweeteners quite strongly so I don’t eat ‘diet’ food.