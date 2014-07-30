Blogger of the Week: What's Cooking Good Looking

Here at Get The Gloss, we firmly believe that wellness, health and beauty are intrinsically linked to the food that we eat. Which is why we were thrilled to come across What’s Cooking Good Looking, a healthy food blog dedicated to creating meals that “make us feel good from the inside out”. Featuring recipes that include ingredients which are beneficial towards your health and appearance, this should be your first stop for food that’s nutritious and delicious. We spoke to the brains behind the blog, Jodi, a natural foods chef based in New York City, about her love for good wholesome food and how eating healthily has impacted her life...

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog? I started my blog when I was in culinary school as a way to keep track of the recipes I was working on, and as a way to give myself an outlet to help figure out what I wanted to do once I completed culinary school. Since then, it has turned into so much more than that. I like to think of it as my home base, the place where I meet others with similar tastes and interests, as well as where I make connections for jobs outside the blog world. What’s your favourite aspect of blogging and are there any downsides? My favourite aspect of blogging is the community that organically grows as the blog grows. I've met so many people through blogging, online and in real life, who I love to connect with and share the same love for healthy, delicious food. I also love that my blog is constantly pushing me to come up with creative ways to cook in the kitchen. We hardly get into a cooking rut at home because I am always trying something new and coming up with new recipes. On the flip side, there are many downsides to blogging (probably too many to list), but most bloggers will tell you that the ups far outweigh the downs. How do you balance blogging with other interests or jobs? It is definitely challenging to balance blogging with other forms of work and interests. I wish I could say that I go offline, but the truth is, when you work for yourself you never feel like you can completely shut off. This is especially true with blogging since you are constantly interacting on social media, even on "off" days. I do try and slow down on the weekends and while on vacation, but I just can't help myself from jumping on my phone on to post an instagram or tweet about whatever it is I'm cooking or eating.

What is your personal food philosophy? Are there any food groups/types that you avoid? My food philosophy is to eat as clean, organically, and close to the source as possible. I eat pretty much everything, but the more indulgent things I eat in moderation. I enjoy eating lots and lots of vegetables. I avoid dairy because of a dairy allergy I discovered a few years ago, however, I still manage to sneak in a slice of NYC pizza every once in a while. How has eating healthily impacted on you personally? Do you ever find it difficult to stick to it? I was lucky to have grown up eating pretty healthy, so I have always craved healthy foods. Don't get me wrong, if you put a plate of French fries and a plate of vegetables in front of me, I would have a hard time saying no to the French fries. Thankfully though, I am also lucky to have a little bit of will-power when it comes to food, so I would often choose the healthy route if give the option. I find that the more that you eat healthy, the more you crave those types of foods. How do you create new recipes? Is it a trial and error process? Living in NYC, I am constantly inspired by what's around me. A trip to the farmer's market or to a new restaurant are a few things that get me thinking about recipes and unique flavour combinations. A lot of my recipes are pretty straight-forward so there is not much trial and error, however, the exception would be when working with dessert recipes. Dessert can be somewhat fussy, sometimes it takes me 3-4 times to get it just right. Have you had any cooking disasters? Oh boy. YES. Too many to admit. Haven't we all?

How do you decide which recipes to feature on your blog? I just get a feeling when I think I have something that my readers will get excited about. If I get really excited about a recipe, I'm pretty sure others will too. I also try to make an effort to balance my recipes so that I do not have too much of one thing. Each week will be something a little different from the last. What are your three favourite recipes? Probably the last three that I posted. And if you asked me a few weeks from now, that answer would be the same. ;) If you kept a food diary, what would a typical day look like? WELL… there would probably be a lot of exclamation points, and capitalizations. I tend to get really excited about food in the moment that I am thinking of it. It would look a little like 'PINE NUTS + LAVENDER!!!!!!!!' Or 'Squash Blossoms = YUM, make something fun with those'. Which ten ingredients do you use most often? This would totally depend on the season, but right now I would say: garlic, salt, lemon, olive oil, almond butter, pesto (is that an ingredient?), tomatoes, avocado, kale, quInoa.

What five things are always in your fridge? Avocado, mustard, hot sauce, homemade almond milk, almond butter. Where are your favourite places to buy ingredients? Hands down, the Union Square Greenmarket is my favourite place to buy ingredients. Followed by Whole Foods and the Chelsea Market. Which three kitchen appliances could you not live without? A sharp knife, my Vitamix, a dishwasher. Where are your favourite places to go when eating out? As someone who lives in NYC, I naturally love to eat out just as much as I love to cook at home. One of my favourite things to do is to seek out and try new restaurants, so I always have a hard time answering which restaurants are my favourites. Although, during lunchtime I do have more of a routine which includes a few favorite places I like to eat. The Butcher's Daughter, Buvette, and Nourish Kitchen Table are a few of my go-tos for lunch.