The rise of body-centric supplements

When it comes to health, we all know that it’s wise to pop a multivitamin, a probiotic and a fish oil every day. At the very least. But sometimes we all need a little extra ‘targeted’ help.There are an increasing number of specialised, super-intelligent supplements on the market that target specific areas of the body, be that the brain, heart or gut, for example, which know exactly where to go on arrival.

I asked five of my favourite friends and specialists (these experts are at the top of their game – what they say can be trusted to the core) which target-centric pills and potions they recommend and why.

Shabir Daya, Chief Pharmacist, Victoria Health

1. For overall health: Fulphyl

The fulvic acid in Fulphyl has a number of benefits; enhancing the uptake of minerals by the cells, restoring and maintaining a healthy immune system, detoxifying, enabling optimal digestion and oxygenating the body. It is truly the elixir of life.

2. For the brain: Power of Krill

The use of omega 3s for healthy brain and joint function is well documented. Increasingly, research confirms that krill oil provides the best source of omega 3s which are utilised more efficiently than the strongest fish oils and, since krill are found in the pristine deep water seas, they are not liable to toxins such as mercury and PCBs commonly attributed to fish oils.

3. For the nails: Bamboo Extract

Bamboo is a rich source of organic silica, which helps to strengthen nails as well imparting strength to hair.

4. For the skin: Skin Restoring Phytoceramides

Skin restoring ceramides and lipids compose the skin cement that holds the outer cell layers together, and a decline in ceramides, which occurs with age, results in moisture loss and allows free radical damage. Clinical studies prove that wheat ceramide supplementation enhances skin moisture levels and contributes to smoother skin.

James Duigan, Founder, Bodyism

1. For skin, hair and nails: Clean and Lean Beautyfood

This is regarded as a secret weapon by many a supermodel; it is packed with marine collagen peptides which help repair damaged skin, and MSM which promotes flexibility, tone and strength in the skin, hair, nails, muscles and bones.

2. For the legs: Clean and Lean Body Brilliance

This all-natural protein and fibre chocolate shake is made from supergreens, minerals, herbs, fruit, vegetables, plus green tea and guarana which help boosts your metabolism and encourage fat burning.

3. For the stomach: Clean and Lean Serenity

This blend is full of calming herbs that can assist with lowering anxiety levels and combat the stress hormones that dump fat on your tummy.

4. For the joints: Barlean's Flaxseed Oil

Flax oil contains Omega 6 and Omega 9 that will help to speed up weight loss and prevent joint problems.

Dr. Wendy Denning, Director, The Health Doctors

1. For the heart: Ubiquinol

Ubiquinol is the most powerful form of CoEnzyme Q10 found in the mitochondria in every cell in the body. It is a powerful antioxidant and also helps the mitochondria produce 95% of the cell's energy.

2. For the DNA: TA65®

As we age, our telomeres shorten, increasing the risk of cancer and speeding up the ageing process. TA65® contains telomerase that helps lengthen the telomeres. Evidence clearly shows that people with long telomeres age healthier and live longer with more energy, better looking skin and hair, improved sex drive and better joint flexibility.

3. For muscle: Arbonne Protein Shake

This shake is gluten/dairy free and contains 20 grams of pea and rice protein as well as 20 vitamins and minerals. Great for breakfast, handy as a meal replacement and helps build muscle and burn fat if taken before a workout.

4. For the brain: 5HTP

This naturally-occurring amino acid is a precursor for both serotonin and melatonin in the brain. It works well as an antidepressant, appetite suppressant and sleep aid and won't interfere with the contraceptive pill.

Russell Bateman, Founder, The Skinny Bitch Collective

1. For sleep: Magnesium Oil Spray

Magnesium is considered the ‘anti-stress’ mineral and is a natural tranquiliser. Magnesium spray delivers this essential mineral directly into the skin tissue, entering cells immediately, efficiently replacing magnesium lost through sweat and the stresses of modern life. Spray this on the back of the knees and and on abdomen before bed to induce deep sleep.

2. For the upper arms: Grapeseed Oil

Grape seeds contain potent antioxidants which are substances that neutralise and eliminate harmful free radicals. Research indicates that standardised grape seed extracts may be useful for treating health problems related to free radicals. It's lauded for decreasing cancer risks and contains great properties for targeting ‘bingo wings’ or the upper arm area.

3. For the gut: Udo’s Choice Super 8s

These ‘friendly’ microorganisms protect the GI tract and keep us healthy by protecting us from ‘unfriendly’ microorganisms such as bacteria, yeasts, and fungi that cause disease. They also improve immune system function and improve digestion so the body receives optimum nutrients.

Petronella Ravenshear, Nutritionist, Chelsea Nutrition

1. For the gut: Symprove

If the gut is not working properly, it doesn’t matter how good your diet is. Symprove liquid aids digestion; its live probiotics are vital for overall health, energy and immunity.

2. For the liver: Bionutri Taracyn or Bonusan MSM

The liver is the body’s detoxifier but it does much more than that. Signs of a sluggish liver can include difficulty losing weight and/or constipation; to improve liver function, take Bionutri Taracyn or Bonusan MSM which is an organic form of sulphur - also great for hair and nails.

3. For the skin: Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C

Vitamin C is not only vital for the adrenal glands, the immune system and for energy but also for producing collagen. Lypo-spheric Vitamin C is as effective as intravenous C.

4. For the brain/eyes: Bionutri 5:1 Fish Oil

To improve brain health and concentration, and for reliable vision, take a high Omega 3 DHA fish oil supplement and eat plenty of fresh fish.