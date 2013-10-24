Book review: Super Healthy Snacks and Treats

After suffering with problems such as candida and chronic hormonal imbalances, former fashionista Jenna Zoe took it upon herself to craft a new way of snacking that would allow her to enjoy guilt-free treats - and luckily for us girls she has gone and put it all into a handy cookbook for us to follow (religiously!).

Snacking has become the culinary enemy for most of us - the problem being that when reaching for a quick bite we are often only presented with two snacking options; either the quick calorie fix that’s usually smothered in chocolate and sees us over the mid morning slump or the health conscious choice which while low in calories actually offers no nutritional value to your diet. Cue Jenna Zoe, who has tackled this culinary quandary head on and devised a range of recipes that pack in the nutrition without compromising on the taste.

Zoe’s book is clear and concise when explaining the methods behind her madness. It goes like this; essentially a whopping 30% of our body energy is devoted to our digestive process so when we consume overly processed calorific foods we are often left feeling sluggish, with low energy levels and poor mood control due to so much of our energy being devoted to flushing out these toxins.