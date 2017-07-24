Bread: how healthy is it, and what type should you be eating?

From low-carb diets to general gluten avoidance , bread has been much bashed of late, but given that it’s been a staple food for over 12,000 years, can bread really be that bad for us? Dietitian and author of The Low-Fad Diet Jo Travers describes the demonisation of bread as one of her greatest frustrations: “I get very fed up with people who are down on bread. A lot of clients come to me in clinic and say things like “I have toast for breakfast, which I know I shouldn’t”. There is nothing wrong with bread unless you have a wheat or gluten allergy. It upsets me that people are made to feel so guilty about the food that they eat. We need to eat all the time in order to survive so if we feel guilty about it it can lead to a very miserable life.” Quite. Most of us, unless medically prohibited, know the joy that surrounds the arrival of the bread basket, but it is also true that some varieties of bread are better in terms of taste and nutritional profile than others, plus the food industry doesn’t always use the best means to go about producing loaves at a rate of knots. As the UK’s most wasted food, choosing quality over quantity has never been more important, but where to start when you’re faced with a wall of sandwich loaves and “enriched” varieties? We called on co-founder of Modern Baker Leo Campbell and his team of health-conscious artisan bakers to debunk some bread myths and ensure you know your rye from your gluten-free. Bread: the breakdown Let’s get something straight. The best bread you’ll ever taste is made from just three ingredients: flour, water and salt. That’s it. Not even yeast is required, just a sourdough starter made from flour and water. Add a few seeds or nuts to the recipe, or some olive oil, perhaps some fruit, and it’ll become more interesting. That’s the way it was for 30,000 years, until mid-way through 20th century. So why do we have so much variation in our bread nowadays and how can we sift out the wheat from the chaff … or can we? With very little regulation in the UK, unlike say in France, knowing your breads has never been more important. As with so much else to do with food preparation, the real secret is to teach yourself, along with rest of the family, to do it at home. That way you get incredible taste and the best of the health benefits of bread (that’s the premise of Modern Baker’s new healthy baking book). Obviously setting up a bakery at home isn’t always practical, so until then, here’s a snapshot of the different varieties of bread on the market, and what they bring to the table.

White bread The epitome of industrial food. After the war the UK government commissioned food scientists to develop a process of making bread quickly, using low-protein UK wheat. Now 80 per cent of Britain’s bread is made using the Chorleywood Process, which eradicates any bio-chemical (natural) processes and bangs a loaf out in under an hour, but said bread will be awash with emulsifiers, lab-made enzymes that don’t need to be shown on-pack, and other chemicals. All that, plus uber-high volumes of refined flour, is a digestive recipe that if invented now, might find a liberal democracy rejecting it as food. Eating it results in a digestive glucose release matched only by a Mars bar and contributes absolutely nothing to gut health. With ‘fluffy’ considered a quality, the UK is hooked on white bread, so much so that it’s become a competitive supermarket issue, with prices hitting a recent low of 50p! That said, sales of it are in decline as consumers question its flavour and nutritional qualities. White bread is used mainly for sandwiches and toast – a staple of kids’ lunchboxes. Its principle saving grace is that it’s cheap. That low price point also means, however, that 35% of it is never used and ends up in the bin. Brown bread There is no legal definition of brown bread in the UK- it’s more of an old-fashioned phrase, “would you like that on white or brown”, than an actual category of bread recognised by bakers. The general perception is that ‘brown’ is better than ‘white’, because it hints at less refined ingredients such as bran. It has also lead to a widespread use of malt powder and other ingredients being added to white bread, along with a name invented by the marketing department, to make the loaf ‘browner’, with the intention of it appealing to customers wanting to be ‘healthier’. Brown bread is always a feature at the village fete or church hall buffet- smoked salmon sandwiches with brown bread always lends an air of middle-class sophistication! Wholemeal bread This is where is gets confusing. There are three phrases that are easily and frequently interchanged, wholemeal, wholegrain and wholewheat. Without getting technical or legal, they essentially amount to the same, and there is no meaningful legislation to define one from the other. The general thrust of all three is ‘less refined flour’. What matters is that all these, along with multigrain, are hinting at very different fibre levels to classic white bread. The presence of decent fibre levels is genuinely important: fibre slows down rate of glucose release in the small intestine, as well as contributing to gut health- the gut is desperate for fibre. Wholemeal tends to have much a much earthier flavour than white bread, but is often rejected by children accustomed to fluffy white. Wholegrain sandwiches are generally more expensive, though that’s not always justified.