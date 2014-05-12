Breakfast is on us this Wednesday

A wise man or woman once said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and with this in mind we’re laying on a delicious spread in partnership with healthy eating Marylebone mecca The Juicery. Not only will you be treated to virtuous snacks from The Juicery menu, but you will also be the first to try Get The Gloss’ bespoke juice.

You won’t be in bad company either, as our very own Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor will host the morning, with expertise on hand from ‘ That Girl ’ fitness founders Charli Cohen and Christina Howells and nutritionist and food blogger Jenna Zoe . Swing by, grab a ‘That Girl’ or Get The Gloss juice and soak up the wisdom - Charli, Christina and Jenna will be on hand to advise on how to stay healthy and happy for summer and beyond. Charli will also be presenting her chic, fashion-forward sportswear collection to give you some ideas on styling up your fitnesswear. Roll on summer!

Project Bikini is well and truly in session, so why not join us to celebrate?

The breakfast will take place between 8:30-10am. We look forward to meeting you!