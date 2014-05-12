Breakfast is on us this Wednesday

Anna Hunter 12 May 2014
juicery-1

Instant porridge at your desk can’t compare - join us for a healthy free breakfast, bespoke juice and morning of clever conversation hosted by experts this Wednesday

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

A wise man or woman once said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and with this in mind we’re laying on a delicious spread in partnership with healthy eating Marylebone mecca The Juicery.  Not only will you be treated to virtuous snacks from The Juicery menu, but you will also be the first to try Get The Gloss’ bespoke juice.

You won’t be in bad company either, as our very own Editor-in-Chief  Susannah Taylor  will host the morning, with expertise on hand from ‘ That Girl ’ fitness founders Charli Cohen and  Christina Howells  and nutritionist and food blogger  Jenna Zoe . Swing by, grab a ‘That Girl’ or Get The Gloss juice and soak up the wisdom - Charli, Christina and Jenna will be on hand to advise on how to stay healthy and happy for summer and beyond. Charli will also be presenting her chic, fashion-forward sportswear collection to give you some ideas on styling up your fitnesswear. Roll on summer!

Project Bikini  is well and truly in session, so why not join us to celebrate?

The breakfast will take place between 8:30-10am. We look forward to meeting you!


You may also like

How to clear bacne and buttne from the skin doctors that know
13 of the best makeup storage solutions to suit every space and style
The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t
15 of the best cream blushers for the perfect flushed look


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Victoria Woodhall
Health
I'm a runner and here's how I stay safe, seen and motivated on dark winter runs
Health
Dr Sophie Shotter: I'm a doctor and here are my 14 easy tips for a longer, healthier life
Menopause
How your diet can affect your menopause age and symptoms
Health
I run a successful fashion business while managing my ADHD. Here's how
Explore More