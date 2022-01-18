Winter cleanse soup recipe - your greens never tasted so good!

Nutritionist and naturopath Rhian Stephenson, founder of wellness company Artah is on a mission to help everyone adopt healthy eating habits for life. She has created a 3-Day Reset eating plan exclusively for Get The Gloss as a kickstart. This hearty soup makes a light and nourishing lunch.
Winter Cleanse Soup
Ingredients
2 bunches asparagus, cut into thirds
200g spinach
4 stalks celery, roughly diced
1 head broccoli, broken into florets
1 white onion
1 leek (optional)
1 clove garlic
1 tsp cumin
½ or 1 fresh green birds eye chilli – depending on how much heat you’d like
1.5 L sugar + MSG-free vegetable or chicken stock
1 tbsp coconut oil
Salt and pepper to taste
lemon to taste
¼ cup pine nuts – soaked in hot water
Optional – parsley
Method
1. Place the pine nuts in a small bowl and cover with boiling water whilst preparing the rest of the soup.
2. Sauté onion, celery, leek, coconut oil and a little water over medium heat until translucent, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another 2 minutes.
3. Add the asparagus, broccoli, green chilli and stock. Cook on a low simmer for 15 minutes.
4. Turn the heat off and add drained pine nuts, spinach, and black pepper. Transfer to the blender and blend until smooth – you’ll need to do this in batches.
5. Once blended, add the juice of ½ lemon and season to taste. If you’d like more heat, add 2 ladles of soup back to the blender with the remaining chilli and blend until smooth before returning to the rest of the soup.
For the full 3-Day Reset plan head here.
Get more gloss: Banish your cravings once and for all