Winter cleanse soup recipe - your greens never tasted so good!

Verity Clark18 January 2022
Try this hearty vegan soup by nutritionist and naturopath Rhian Stephenson

Nutritionist and naturopath Rhian Stephenson,  founder of wellness company Artah is on a mission to help everyone adopt healthy eating habits for life. She has created a 3-Day Reset eating plan exclusively for Get The Gloss  as a kickstart. This hearty soup makes a light and nourishing lunch.

Winter Cleanse Soup

Ingredients

2 bunches asparagus, cut into thirds
200g spinach
4 stalks celery, roughly diced
1 head broccoli, broken into florets
1 white onion
1 leek (optional)
1 clove garlic
1 tsp cumin
½ or 1 fresh green birds eye chilli – depending on how much heat you’d like
1.5 L sugar + MSG-free vegetable or chicken stock
1 tbsp coconut oil
Salt and pepper to taste
lemon to taste
¼ cup pine nuts – soaked in hot water
Optional – parsley

Method

1. Place the pine nuts in a small bowl and cover with boiling water whilst preparing the rest of the soup.

2. Sauté onion, celery, leek, coconut oil and a little water over medium heat until translucent, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another 2 minutes.

3. Add the asparagus, broccoli, green chilli and stock. Cook on a low simmer for 15 minutes.

4. Turn the heat off and add drained pine nuts, spinach, and black pepper. Transfer to the blender and blend until smooth – you’ll need to do this in batches.

5. Once blended, add the juice of ½ lemon and season to taste. If you’d like more heat, add 2 ladles of soup back to the blender with the remaining chilli and blend until smooth before returning to the rest of the soup.

For the full 3-Day Reset plan head  here.

