Calgary Avansino and itsu launch new (lowest sugar) vegetable juices

Ayesha Muttucumaru 13 November 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-itsu-calgary

The influential wellbeing expert introduces a new range of cold-pressed juices for the perfect caffeine and coffee fix alternative

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

It looks like we’ll be swapping Starbucks for itsu when it comes to coercing us out of our mid-afternoon lulls or early morning stupors, thanks to the new Purify range of cold-pressed juices  from influential wellbeing expert Calgary Avansino.

With Action on Sugar calling for fruit juices to not be considered as 1 of our 5 a days , the same has to be asked if vegetable juices are just as misleading. In fact, this very concern is what acted as the inspiration behind the range. “I had grown frustrated by being sent countless ‘veg juices’ that had virtually no veg!” said Calgary. “I felt like there was a real need to create an honestly veggie based, low sugar range, which is why I approached the great team at itsu with the idea.”

MORE GLOSS: Calgary Avansino’s top tips for career success

“I feel truly honoured and blessed to be able to put my expertise and passion into products that consumers can enjoy at home or on the move. I hope my readers enjoy and learn from all my health and wellbeing advice and now they will be able taste it for the first time too!”

The stats behind the range make for an impressive read, boasting a repertoire that’s unlike any other green juice that’s out there at the moment. Credits include the highest raw vegetable ratio than any other fruit and vegetable blend juices or smoothies currently available (at least 62%), with each made using non-thermal high-pressure pasteurisation (HPP) to help preserve the fresh taste and naturally present vitamins.

Creative Director of itsu Julian Metcalfe said of the launch, “We know that healthy can taste delicious. Calgary and the team have been working tirelessly to create ‘eat beautiful’, delicious blends that tick all the boxes and we can’t wait for the British public to try them.”

Purify cold-pressed drinks are now available to buy from  itsu  stores nationwide.


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Liberty London Ianthe Blossom Mother’s Day Suitcase Hamper, £110
M&S creck neck button front cardigan £19.50
Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Rouge Angélique, £35
Aesop Primrose Facial Cleansing Mask, £43
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Super Scarf, £40
Desmond & Dempsey Printed Pyjamas, £170

More Gloss

Partnership
Why probiotics could be a game-changer in menopause
Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Beauty
Frankie Bridge on the £5.50 beauty bargain she can't be without
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Victoria Woodhall
Health
I'm a runner and here's how I stay safe, seen and motivated on dark winter runs
Health
Dr Sophie Shotter: I'm a doctor and here are my 14 easy tips for a longer, healthier life
Explore More