Calgary Avansino and itsu launch new (lowest sugar) vegetable juices

It looks like we’ll be swapping Starbucks for itsu when it comes to coercing us out of our mid-afternoon lulls or early morning stupors, thanks to the new Purify range of cold-pressed juices from influential wellbeing expert Calgary Avansino.

With Action on Sugar calling for fruit juices to not be considered as 1 of our 5 a days , the same has to be asked if vegetable juices are just as misleading. In fact, this very concern is what acted as the inspiration behind the range. “I had grown frustrated by being sent countless ‘veg juices’ that had virtually no veg!” said Calgary. “I felt like there was a real need to create an honestly veggie based, low sugar range, which is why I approached the great team at itsu with the idea.”

“I feel truly honoured and blessed to be able to put my expertise and passion into products that consumers can enjoy at home or on the move. I hope my readers enjoy and learn from all my health and wellbeing advice and now they will be able taste it for the first time too!”

The stats behind the range make for an impressive read, boasting a repertoire that’s unlike any other green juice that’s out there at the moment. Credits include the highest raw vegetable ratio than any other fruit and vegetable blend juices or smoothies currently available (at least 62%), with each made using non-thermal high-pressure pasteurisation (HPP) to help preserve the fresh taste and naturally present vitamins.

Creative Director of itsu Julian Metcalfe said of the launch, “We know that healthy can taste delicious. Calgary and the team have been working tirelessly to create ‘eat beautiful’, delicious blends that tick all the boxes and we can’t wait for the British public to try them.”

Purify cold-pressed drinks are now available to buy from itsu stores nationwide.