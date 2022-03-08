Calm Belly Recipe: Chilli Beef Noodles

Cecilie Hauge Agotnes5 February 2018
chili-beef-noodles

A delicious chilli beef recipe made with rice noodles making it perfect for those suffering with a sensitive stomach.

"Rice noodles can be bought in most supermarkets. They are delicious and inexpensive, and I actually prefer them to gluten-free pasta!" says Cecilie of this recipe taken from her new book, The Calm Belly Cookbook .

Serves 4

Ingredients

250g rice noodles

450g beef sirloin

1 serving Barbecue Sauce (see page 160)

3 carrots

1 spring onion, green parts only

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

3 eggs

1⁄2 teaspoon dried chilli powder

Thyme, or other fresh herbs, to garnish

Butter, for frying

Salt

Pepper

Method

1. Soak the rice noodles in lukewarm water for about 30 minutes.

2. Slice the beef and mix it with the barbecue sauce. Marinate for a minimum of 30 minutes.

4. Fry the beef in a little butter, salt and pepper until medium-well done, and then

transfer to a plate.

5. Peel the carrots, wash and slice the spring onion, and fry the vegetables in a little butter for 1–2 minutes.

6. Add the cooked beef, noodles and grated ginger, and mix well.

7. Beat the eggs, add them to the noodles and stir until the eggs are cooked through.

8. Season with salt, pepper and chilli powder, and any other spice that you can tolerate.

TIP: You can substitute boiled rice for the rice noodles, and include any vegetable you can tolerate. You can prepare the beef the day before and marinate it overnight.

Recipe extracted from  The Calm Belly Cookbook by Cecilie Hauge Agotnes , published by Modern Books on 1st February, £14.99 hardback.


