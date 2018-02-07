Calm Belly Recipe: Rocket and Serrano Ham Salad

Cecilie Hauge Agotnes7 February 2018
calm-belly-salad

A super simple and tasty salad recipe perfect for a light lunch

"I love this salad. It’s great as a simple lunch or as a light evening meal. Serrano ham is low FODMAP, but be aware that some people do react to it," says Cecilie of this recipe taken from her new book, The Calm Belly Cookbook .

Serves 1

Ingredients

2–3 thin slices Serrano ham

1 tomato, sliced

Large handful of rocket

1 tablespoon Balsamic Glaze

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

20g Parmesan cheese, grated

Method

1. Place the Serrano ham on a plate, then arrange the tomato slices and rocket over the ham.

2. Drizzle over the balsamic glaze and olive oil, sprinkle over the Parmesan and serve.

Recipe extracted from  The Calm Belly Cookbook by Cecilie Hauge Agotnes , published by Modern Books on 1st February, £14.99 hardback.


