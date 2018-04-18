Move over coconut oil, cooking with ghee will boost your gut health

You could always find a jar of ghee in my family’s kitchen growing up. Used in curries or mixed in with rice (it gave it this delicious-looking sheen), it was one of those products we always had on standby for special occasions or when we wanted to add a little something extra to our favourite dishes. A type of clarified butter that has its roots in India and Ayurvedic medicine, it’s made by simmering butter until the moisture evaporates and the milk solids start to separate. What’s left is a clear yellow fat which has an aromatic and nutty flavour and a high burning point - higher than most oils - which therefore makes it ideal for frying and stir-frying.

As well as being great for tastebuds, it’s also beneficial for the gut too. This is due to its short fatty acid-rich profile. “Ghee contains a type of short-chain fatty acid called butyric acid which has a number of useful health functions,” explains nutritional therapist Zoe Stirling . “These include helping to reduce inflammation in the digestive tract as well as supporting the health of the cells that line it.” This in turn is thought to contribute to better gut function (although other variables such as food intolerances, will also have an impact on this too).

The benefits of ghee aren’t just confined to the gut though, they extend to the rest of the body too. “In addition, the fat content in ghee not only helps to absorb fat-soluble vitamins, but it is also itself a direct source of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K) too,” Zoe adds. These help support everything from the immune system to eye health to bone strength and skin.

The best ghees to buy

Compared to when I little and we had to source it from our local Sri Lankan shop 45 minutes away, supermarkets are increasingly stocking up on the stuff to make it easier than ever to get your hands on a jar. Not all ghee products are created equal though - there are some provisos worth bearing in mind. Zoe recommends going for brands that have sourced their dairy from grass-fed cows and that is certified organic for a better product. Studies have suggested that they offer a higher yield of vitamins, fats and other nutrients such as iron. Zoe also recommends checking to ensure no additives or preservatives have been added for an all-round healthier product. Her top picks include Ghee Easy , £5.47, and Fushi Organic Ghee , £9.