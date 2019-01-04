CBD - the cannabis supplement taking the wellness world by storm

Medicinal cannabis may only available when prescribed by a specialist doctor, but its less controversial counterpart, cannabidiol (CBD) can be found on the shelves of your local health shop and is fast-becoming one of the most buzzed about supplements on the market.

Derived from hemp plants, it has a wide range of purported health benefits that include the relief of joint pain and stress. Meg Mathews , founder of megsmenopause.com , has even said that it helped ease her menopause -related anxiety. "It has beneficial effects on the brain to promote relaxation, better sleep, and general feelings of wellbeing," Healthspan Medical Director Dr Sarah Brewer explains and, in case you were worried, it won’t make you high. “CBD is non-intoxicating and void of any psychoactive-inducing properties," she says. What's more, CBD face oils are also starting to spring up, proving just how versatile the chemical is.

How CBD can benefit both body and mind

In a nutshell, CBD has a direct effect on brain receptors to reduce pain perception and lift mood. “The way it does this though is utterly natural and extremely clever,” says Dr Brewer. “It enhances the effects of other natural brain chemicals like serotonin (often described as the happiness hormone) without stimulating the parts of your brain that marijuana does (because of its THC content).” It’s therefore not addictive as it doesn’t produce the same ‘high’ as marijuana does. It’s also been linked to helping those with social anxiety and is being investigated as a treatment for panic attacks , OCD and post-traumatic stress disorder too.

It can also help the sleep-derived. “CBD is a popular treatment for insomnia, and promotes refreshing REM sleep (Rapid Eye Movement - the dream phase) to reduce excessive daytime drowsiness,” says Dr Brewer, a benefit that she’s experienced first-hand. “Since I started taking a CBD oil capsule at night, I’ve slept really deeply and awoke feeling refreshed.”

From a physical perspective, CBD extracts have been linked to the relief of joint pain due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Taking a CBD oil supplement - start gradually

A gradual approach is recommended - start low and build up your intake if needed. “For general wellbeing, I’d recommend a dose of 6.4mg one to three times a day, or 15mg strength once or twice a day (i.e. up to 30mg per day),” advises Dr Brewer. Check the advice on dosage that accompanies your CBD supplement of choice though, as instructions can vary.

There are also several ways to get your CBD fix. CBD oil, the fastest way to get it into your system, capsules and powders. CBD oil has a slightly bitter taste that can linger in the mouth though, so capsules might make it easier to swallow.