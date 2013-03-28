Chia seeds: the new superfood?

The term ‘superfood’ gets thrown around a lot nowadays. Not a month goes by without hearing about the latest wonder-food to hit our shores, yet again promising an unparalleled wealth of health benefits, only to be outdone by the next nut/vegetable/berry craze following shortly thereafter. However on this occasion, we may have just stumbled across something pretty remarkable that not only lives up to the hype but has sent the nutritional community into a frenzy too.



Introducing the small but mighty chia seed. Originally eaten by the ancient Mayans and Aztecs for their nutritional benefits, these seeds are packed full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to give your innards a serious health boost.



Sounds like a familiar spiel right? So what exactly does this super-seed have that others don’t? We’ve asked Nutritional Therapist Vicki Edgson to shed some light on the topic to see whether these seeds are truly worthy of being called the next ‘superfood’.

What makes them a superfood?

According to Vicki, chia seeds should be considered a superfood for the following reasons:

They contain the perfect balance of Omega 3, protein, and fibre

They have more protein in them than in any other vegetarian source, including oats, chickpeas, quinoa and sesame seeds

Gram for gram, they have four times the amount of antioxidants than blueberries

They last longer too (usually for several months) and are better value in the long run, provided they are kept in the fridge and kept well away from heat

What are the beauty benefits?

Rich in omega 3, incorporating them into your daily diet could hold the key to younger-looking skin. Vicki points out, “Omega 3 is an anti-inflammatory which can resolve a range of different skin complaints such as eczema, extremely dry skin following pregnancy and psoriasis by hydrating the skin at a cellular level.” She adds, “Regular consumption can also result in noticeably fuller, plumper and more toned skin.”

What do I eat them with?

Let’s be honest, as amazing as the benefits sound, eating seeds isn’t the most appetising of mealtime prospects (unless you’re having a bird round for dinner of course). Vicki suggests trying the following in order to discreetly incorporate chia seeds into your diet. She points out, “They don’t have any flavour so you can pretty much add them to anything.”

Add aChia Shot by The Chia Co, to your porridge in the mornings. Each one measures out the perfect amount to be eaten every day

Mix almond milk with your favourite fruit and blend for a great smoothie (it’ll also provide around 90% of your recommended daily calcium intake)

Try simmering a shot of chia with quinoa for a lunchtime snack

Add ground chia seeds to your muffin recipe to make them light and fluffy. It also means that you need less flour, ensuring that they don’t become too ‘doughy’



