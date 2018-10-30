Chrissy Teigen's Two-Tone Potato Gratin recipe

This is one of those recipes that was on my blog (may she rest in peace) and you haven’t. stopped. asking. for. it. As you may recall, it was part of a giant Thanksgiving menu, and I am famous (infamous? whichever one is the bad one) for making all of the food, then falling asleep before it even got served. So consider yourselves lucky I stayed up long enough to write this recipe down. Now excuse me while I just close my eyes for a hot minute…

Serves 10-12

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

685ml double heavy cream

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme, or 1 teaspoon dried, plus fresh thyme for garnish

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage or 1 teaspoon dried

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon grated nutmeg

Dash of cayenne pepper

200g shredded Gruyère cheese

160g finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

900g sweet potatoes

675g King Edward potatoes

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 425˚F/220˚C.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the cream, garlic, thyme, sage, rosemary, salt, black pepper, nutmeg and cayenne. In a separate bowl, toss together the Gruyère and Parm.

3. Peel the potatoes, then with a handheld mandolin or a sharp knife, slice the potatoes crosswise into 3mm-thick rounds. Pour 125ml of the cream mixture into a 23x33cm baking dish, then make a layer of potatoes in as nice a pattern as you can, overlapping the slices slightly. (You can do this in individual layers of sweet potatoes and regular potatoes, or mix them up, or do all the sweet then all the regular… basically, you do you!)

4. Drizzle 185 ml of the cream mixture on top and sprinkle with 115g of the cheese mixture. Repeat this layering two more times. Finish with a top layer of potatoes and sprinkle the remaining cheese on top of that. Garnish with fresh thyme.

5. Cover with foil and bake until bubbling, about 30 minutes. Remove the foil, reduce the oven temperature to 400˚F/200˚C, and bake until the top is golden and bubbling, another 30 minutes. Turn the oven to grill, or pop it under a hot grill until the top is browned, one to two minutes.

Note: Dried Herbs Are Your Friends

In most cases, you can swap in dried herbs for fresh – just use one-third the amount of dried herbs as you would fresh. So if a recipe calls for 3 teaspoons (or 1 tablespoon, because those are the same thing!!) chopped fresh thyme, replace it with 1 teaspoon dried. If I’m honest, I do usually like the taste of fresh herbs better. But when I stood there for like 30 minutes one day picking thyme for a recipe from my first book, I thought, "Why the hell did I make people stand there for 30 minutes picking thyme?"

Recipe extracted from  'Cravings: Hungry for More' by Chrissy Teigen  Published by Michael Joseph, £16.99.
Try Chrissy's famous  banana bread recipe  or her  Pad Thai Carbonara . We loved them both!


