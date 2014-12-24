Christmas has come early: Scientists confirm red wine helps us stay young

24 December 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-wine
Getty Images

Scientists discover the power of a wonder property in red wine which can protect the body against age related diseases


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Just in time for festive feasting, some health news we all want to hear has come to our attention. Researchers from the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla , California have learnt that an organic compound called resveratrol found in the skin of grapes and therefore red wine can be more beneficial for our health than previously thought.

The science behind the news comes down to the fact that resveratrol mimics a naturally occurring amino acid called tyrosine. The study found that when tyrosie is binded to an enzyme known as TyrRS, the enzyme moves into the cell nucleus where it helps to protect the DNA of the chromosomes against genetic damage - and therefore disease.

Resveratrol - also found in nuts and other edible plants - has long been associated with with a range of health benefits such as cutting the risk of heart disease and boosting memory but this new evidence suggests its health powers can be harnessed from much smaller quantities. Professor Paul Schimmel confirmed: “This stress response represents a layer of biology that has been largely overlooked, and resveratrol turns out to activate it at much lower concentrations than those used in prior studies.”

Schimmel continued: "Based on these results, it is conceivable that moderate consumption of a couple of glasses of red wine would give a person enough resveratrol to evoke a protective effect." What more of an excuse could you want?


You may also like

The Gloss Report: 5 body brushes reviewed

The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020

10 vegetarian dinner ideas from the nutritional experts

The Urban Kitchen's avocado chocolate brownie recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Ilia Multi Stick, £33

Vieve Conceal & Prime Brush, £24

Only wide leg tailored trouser, £30

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49

Ion Gut Support, $62

Oliver Bonas mama Mug, £12

More Gloss

Recipe

Amelia Freer's One Pot Green Dahl recipe - your batch cooking best friend

Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: how I supercharge my immune system

Elle Macpherson
Mind

Nicola Bonn’s Panic Diaries: One year after my 'breakdown', I’m getting better every day

Women's health

Best vaginal moisturisers and lubes for menopause and perimenopause

Recipe

Cheat's Fish Pie: make Amelia Freer's super speedy supper

Amelia Freer
Health

11 of the best electric toothbrush 2023

Wellbeing

February wellness Glossy Picks: 12 products to lift your mood and help you feel better

Recipe

TikTok's favourite pancake recipes 2023

Explore More