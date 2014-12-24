Christmas has come early: Scientists confirm red wine helps us stay young

Just in time for festive feasting, some health news we all want to hear has come to our attention. Researchers from the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla , California have learnt that an organic compound called resveratrol found in the skin of grapes and therefore red wine can be more beneficial for our health than previously thought.

The science behind the news comes down to the fact that resveratrol mimics a naturally occurring amino acid called tyrosine. The study found that when tyrosie is binded to an enzyme known as TyrRS, the enzyme moves into the cell nucleus where it helps to protect the DNA of the chromosomes against genetic damage - and therefore disease.

Resveratrol - also found in nuts and other edible plants - has long been associated with with a range of health benefits such as cutting the risk of heart disease and boosting memory but this new evidence suggests its health powers can be harnessed from much smaller quantities. Professor Paul Schimmel confirmed: “This stress response represents a layer of biology that has been largely overlooked, and resveratrol turns out to activate it at much lower concentrations than those used in prior studies.”

Schimmel continued: "Based on these results, it is conceivable that moderate consumption of a couple of glasses of red wine would give a person enough resveratrol to evoke a protective effect." What more of an excuse could you want?