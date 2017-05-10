Cinnamon: the spice of a healthy life

Ahhh, cinnamon. The cosiest spice of all is well known for making everything from buns to lattes to porridge all the more comforting, but it’s worth noting that it’s as health-giving as it is soothing, although perhaps not in sugar-laden pastry form. Cinnamon's health benefits make it a true super spice - recent studies (albeit on rats) have even found that it may help with weight loss, slowing the fat-storing process and counteracting an unhealthy high fat diet.

Cinnamon tends to be more popular in the festive season and winter months, as nutritional therapist Jenna Zoe emphasises: “For me, I would say that cinnamon is great to use in the winter as it warms the system. So if, like me, you always have cold hands and feet, or feel the chill easily, or have a sluggish system, adding warming spices such as cinnamon to a drink or meal can really help. There is a reason it crops up in so many cold weather recipes!

“Cinnamon is a vasodilator (like chocolate, FYI), meaning that it opens and expands blood vessels, which can help with circulation, plus when you take a vasodilator alongside other nutrient rich foods, the vasodilator helps to get those nutritious compounds into the bloodstream efficiently. Pretty cool huh? That’s also what makes it helpful for lowering blood pressure, because expanded veins = less pressure in them.”

We asked nutritionist Lily Soutter how cinammon could help our health...

Get The Gloss: Cinnamon's health benefits apparently range from improving the symptoms of PMS to aiding weight loss. What are the main health advantages of including cinnamon in your diet?

Lily: “Cinnamon has been repeatedly proven to help with blood sugar control and can dramatically reduce insulin resistance. This is great news for those suffering with type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and for those trying to lose weight.”

“Other research has shown that cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties, can reduce harmful LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, and in animal studies has shown to lead to various improvements for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.”

GTG: All promising - thus would certain people in particular benefit from adding cinnamon to their diet?

Lily: “While everyone will reap antioxidant benefits from adding cinnamon to their diet, those with diabetes, metabolic syndrome, PCOS, high cholesterol and neurodegenerative diseases may see the most impact from consuming this spice.”

GTG: How much cinnamon is required to reap any health benefits?

Lily: “Studies have shown that 1-6g (0.5-2 teaspoons) of cinnamon a day is required to improve insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control. This spice reduces the amount of glucose that enters the bloodstream after a meal; therefore it is best taken alongside food (or in it!).”

GTG: What are some of your favourite ways to consume cinnamon?

Lily: “I love adding cinnamon to my morning smoothie, porridge and energy balls. However, cinnamon can be included in almost all cooking. Other great cinnamon infused dishes and snacks include cinnamon spiced nuts, mulled wine, turmeric milk, cinnamon spiced veg, soups, stews desserts and stirred through yogurt.”

GTG: Is cinnamon the new turmeric?! How does cinnamon compare in terms of nutritional profile to other spices?

Lily: “Like turmeric, cinnamon has been used for its medicinal properties for centuries. Cinnamon’s active component is called cinnamaldehyde, an anti-microbial which is responsible for most of its health benefits.”

“Cinnamon is also loaded with powerful polyphenol antioxidants, so much so that cinnamon came out as the winner when the antioxidant activity was compared to 26 other spices. Cinnamon’s polyphenol antioxidants even outranked garlic and oregano, which have been dubbed at ‘superfoods’.

GTG: Does it matter where your cinnamon comes from? Is stick preferable to powder? How about cinnamon in supplement form?

Lily: “There are two main types of cinnamon, Ceylon cinnamon and Cassia cinnamon, which both belong to the same family of plants, however have slightly different tastes.”

“Cassia cinnamon is the type most commonly found in our supermarkets, and has a stronger smell and flavour than Ceylon cinnamon. Both types of cinnamon have proven health benefits, however Cassia cinnamon can have harmful side effects when consumed in large doses.”

“Coumarin is a compound rich in Cassia cinnamon, but not Ceylon, and is harmful to the body. In rodents it has been shown to cause kidney, liver and lung damage. There has been Tolerable Daily Intake (TDI) set, which is easy to go over at just 1-2 tsp.”

“If you regularly consume cinnamon, then it would be recommended that you choose Ceylon cinnamon which can be purchased from health food shops or online.”

“Cinnamon can also be taken in supplement form for those who struggle to obtain the required dose within the diet. However it’s vital that the supplements contain Ceylon cinnamon over Cassia.”

“Cinnamon sticks tend to have a longer shelf life than pre-ground cinnamon. You can create tasty freshly ground cinnamon by adding the sticks to your coffee grinder.”

GTG: Can you go overboard? Are there any drawbacks to having cinnamon every day?

Lily: “Cinnamon is a great daily addition to the diet, but it’s also possible to get too much of a good thing. The recommended upper dosage of cinnamon is 6 grams (about 2 teaspoons) daily for 6 weeks. You could then take a week’s rest from cinnamon every 6 weeks.”

“Caution should also be taken for those who are on medications to thin the blood, for diabetes, or other medication which can harm the liver. Women are also recommended to eat cinnamon in moderation whilst pregnant.”

If you want to get a cinnamon hit without the sugar, and make your daytime cuppas a little more exotic, brew up Pukka Three Cinnamon Tea , £2.49. Cinnamon tea and oil has been been a mainstay of traditional Ayurvedic medicine for centuries, and this organic blend of Indonesian, Indian and Vietnamese cinnamon is ideal when you've overdone the mulled wines and need a warm, aromatic yet hydrating alternative.

Looking for more cinnamon recipe inspiration? Give these baking recipes a whirl , or for a savoury take, these sweet potato and mushroom burgers will spice up your life (sorry)

Follow Jenna on Twitter @jennazoe , Lily @lilysoutter and Anna @annamaryhunter