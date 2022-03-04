Clever Guts Diet Recipe: Blueberry Chia Pots

Judy Johnson 28 November 2017
chia

An easy, healthy breakfast recipe to look after your gut, taken from the new Clever Guts cookbook

If you’re giving Dr Michael Mosley's Clever Guts Diet  a go, this delicious breakfast recipe is one to bookmark for phase one. Taken from the Clever Guts Diet Recipe Book, written by GP (and Mosley’s wife) Dr Clare Bailey and nutritionist Joy Skipper, it’s perfectly balanced, easy to make and great for boosting your gut health .

Serves 2 | Dairy free | Gluten-free | 590 calories

Ingredients

400ml can coconut milk

3 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 tsp ground nutmeg

Juice of 1 large lemon

225g blueberries

3 tbsp pecan nuts, roughly chopped

Method

1. With a food processor or hand blender, blitz the coconut milk, chia, vanilla and nutmeg for about 1 minute or until you have a smooth creamy mixture. Add the lemon juice and blueberries and pulse briefly – you want to retain some texture.

2. Spoon the mixture into pots or bowls and leave it to thicken in the fridge overnight or for at least 30 minutes.

3. When you are ready to eat it, scatter the pecans on top.

Tip: this also makes a great pudding – divide it into 4 portions and halve the calorie count.

This recipe was taken from The Clever Guts Diet Recipe Book, Dr Clare Bailey and Joy Skipper, Short Books, £14.99 on  Amazon


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More