Clever Guts Diet Recipe: Blueberry Chia Pots

If you’re giving Dr Michael Mosley's Clever Guts Diet a go, this delicious breakfast recipe is one to bookmark for phase one. Taken from the Clever Guts Diet Recipe Book, written by GP (and Mosley’s wife) Dr Clare Bailey and nutritionist Joy Skipper, it’s perfectly balanced, easy to make and great for boosting your gut health .

Serves 2 | Dairy free | Gluten-free | 590 calories

Ingredients

400ml can coconut milk

3 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 tsp ground nutmeg

Juice of 1 large lemon

225g blueberries

3 tbsp pecan nuts, roughly chopped

Method

1. With a food processor or hand blender, blitz the coconut milk, chia, vanilla and nutmeg for about 1 minute or until you have a smooth creamy mixture. Add the lemon juice and blueberries and pulse briefly – you want to retain some texture.

2. Spoon the mixture into pots or bowls and leave it to thicken in the fridge overnight or for at least 30 minutes.

3. When you are ready to eat it, scatter the pecans on top.

Tip: this also makes a great pudding – divide it into 4 portions and halve the calorie count.

This recipe was taken from The Clever Guts Diet Recipe Book, Dr Clare Bailey and Joy Skipper, Short Books, £14.99 on Amazon