Clever Guts Diet Recipe: Flaxseed Crackers

Dr Michael Mosley's Clever Guts Diet is gaining in popularity, but if you're looking for new gut-boosting recipes you'll be keen to read GP Dr Clare Bailey's book, a follow-up written with nutritionist Joy Skipper. The Clever Guts Diet Recipe Book contains over 150 delicious recipes designed to maintain gut health, and we're glad to see that snacks are included. Try these easy flaxseed crackers to keep hunger pangs at bay during phase one...

Dr Bailey says: "Flaxseed is fast becoming another popular ‘super food’, packed as it is with protein, omega 3, vitamins and minerals. These crackers also contain lignans, which have strong antioxidant properties, and may help prevent some common cancers."

Makes about 20 crackers | Dairy-free | Gluten-free option | 80 calories per cracker

Ingredients

200g ground flaxseeds 50g sesame seeds

2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp Marmite (or 1 tbsp vegan yeast if you’re gluten-sensitive)

1⁄2 tsp Maldon sea salt

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 120°C/100°C fan/gas mark 1⁄2. Place the flaxseeds, sesame seeds and chia seeds in a bowl.

2. Dissolve the Marmite in 50ml boiling water, then add 100ml cold water. Pour it into the seed mixture and stir vigorously until you have a gloopy paste. If it is dry or crumbly, add a little more water. Leave it to firm up for about 10 minutes.

3. Spread the mixture on baking paper or a silicone baking sheet. Place another piece of baking paper on top and use a rolling pin to flatten it to approximately 3-4mm thickness. Remove the top piece of baking paper and lightly score the surface so the dough can be separated into 20 square crackers. Scatter the salt over it.

4. Bake the dough in the middle of the oven for 30- 40 minutes, until it is just starting to turn golden brown around the edges. Check it frequently, as it will taste bitter if you overcook it. Turn it over, then turn off the oven and leave it to dry out for at least 30 minutes. Once it has cooled, break it up into squares. The crackers will keep for up to 5 days in an airtight container.

Tip: if using vegan yeast, add it to the bowl with the seeds before adding the water.

This recipe was taken from The Clever Guts Diet Recipe Book, Dr Clare Bailey and Joy Skipper, Short Books, £14.99 on Amazon