Clever Guts Diet Recipe: Flaxseed Crackers

Judy Johnson 5 December 2017
crackers

Try this superfood-filled recipe for a healthy snack that's perfect for phase one of the Clever Guts Diet

Dr Michael Mosley's Clever Guts Diet  is gaining in popularity, but if you're looking for new gut-boosting recipes you'll be keen to read GP Dr Clare Bailey's book, a follow-up written with nutritionist Joy Skipper. The Clever Guts Diet Recipe Book contains over 150 delicious recipes designed to maintain gut health, and we're glad to see that snacks are included. Try these easy flaxseed crackers to keep hunger pangs at bay during phase one...

Dr Bailey says: "Flaxseed is fast becoming another popular ‘super food’, packed as it is with protein, omega 3, vitamins and minerals. These crackers also contain lignans, which have strong antioxidant properties, and may help prevent some common cancers."

Makes about 20 crackers | Dairy-free | Gluten-free option | 80 calories per cracker

Ingredients

200g ground flaxseeds 50g sesame seeds

2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp Marmite (or 1 tbsp vegan yeast if you’re gluten-sensitive)

1⁄2 tsp Maldon sea salt

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 120°C/100°C fan/gas mark 1⁄2. Place the flaxseeds, sesame seeds and chia seeds in a bowl.

2. Dissolve the Marmite in 50ml boiling water, then add 100ml cold water. Pour it into the seed mixture and stir vigorously until you have a gloopy paste. If it is dry or crumbly, add a little more water. Leave it to firm up for about 10 minutes.

3. Spread the mixture on baking paper or a silicone baking sheet. Place another piece of baking paper on top and use a rolling pin to flatten it to approximately 3-4mm thickness. Remove the top piece of baking paper and lightly score the surface so the dough can be separated into 20 square crackers. Scatter the salt over it.

4. Bake the dough in the middle of the oven for 30- 40 minutes, until it is just starting to turn golden brown around the edges. Check it frequently, as it will taste bitter if you overcook it. Turn it over, then turn off the oven and leave it to dry out for at least 30 minutes. Once it has cooled, break it up into squares. The crackers will keep for up to 5 days in an airtight container.

Tip: if using vegan yeast, add it to the bowl with the seeds before adding the water.

This recipe was taken from The Clever Guts Diet Recipe Book, Dr Clare Bailey and Joy Skipper, Short Books, £14.99 on  Amazon


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More