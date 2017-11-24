Clever Guts Diet Recipe: Turmeric Spiced Omelette with Seaweed

Judy Johnson 24 November 2017
turmeric-omlette

A gut-boosting recipe from the new cookbook devised by GP Dr Clare Bailey

Are you trying Dr Michael Mosley's Clever Guts Diet ? As well as reading our guide to what to eat you'll be pleased to know GP Dr Clare Bailey (who just so happens to be Dr Mosley's better half) has teamed up with nutritionist Joy Skipper and released a cookbook specifically for the diet - a treasure trove of 150 recipes that nourish your gut.

Whether you're an IBS sufferer , a gluten avoider or simply want to bring your gut back to good health , the book is for you; here's one of the delicious recipes as a taster.

Dr Bailey says: "Give your omelette an extra kick with this spiced coconut mixture, which contains two fabulously gut-friendly ingredients, turmeric and seaweed."

Serves 2 | Dairy-free | Gluten-free | 270 calories

Ingredients

Small knob of butter or drizzle of oil

4 medium mushrooms, finely chopped

4 eggs

1 tbsp Dry Coconut Sambal

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Heat the butter or oil in a small frying pan and sauté the mushrooms for around 5 minutes or until they are soft.

2. Beat the eggs in a bowl and pour them into the pan. Lower the heat, scatter the coconut sambal on top and cook until the bottom of the omelette is starting to firm up but the top is still moist. Fold the omelette over, cut it in half and serve it immediately.

Tip: ground black pepper massively enhances the benefit of turmeric.

This recipe was taken from The Clever Guts Diet Recipe Book, Dr Clare Bailey and Joy Skipper, Short Books, £14.99 on  Amazon


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More