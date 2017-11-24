Clever Guts Diet Recipe: Turmeric Spiced Omelette with Seaweed

Are you trying Dr Michael Mosley's Clever Guts Diet ? As well as reading our guide to what to eat you'll be pleased to know GP Dr Clare Bailey (who just so happens to be Dr Mosley's better half) has teamed up with nutritionist Joy Skipper and released a cookbook specifically for the diet - a treasure trove of 150 recipes that nourish your gut.

Whether you're an IBS sufferer , a gluten avoider or simply want to bring your gut back to good health , the book is for you; here's one of the delicious recipes as a taster.

Dr Bailey says: "Give your omelette an extra kick with this spiced coconut mixture, which contains two fabulously gut-friendly ingredients, turmeric and seaweed."

Serves 2 | Dairy-free | Gluten-free | 270 calories

Ingredients

Small knob of butter or drizzle of oil

4 medium mushrooms, finely chopped

4 eggs

1 tbsp Dry Coconut Sambal

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Heat the butter or oil in a small frying pan and sauté the mushrooms for around 5 minutes or until they are soft.

2. Beat the eggs in a bowl and pour them into the pan. Lower the heat, scatter the coconut sambal on top and cook until the bottom of the omelette is starting to firm up but the top is still moist. Fold the omelette over, cut it in half and serve it immediately.

Tip: ground black pepper massively enhances the benefit of turmeric.

This recipe was taken from The Clever Guts Diet Recipe Book, Dr Clare Bailey and Joy Skipper, Short Books, £14.99 on Amazon