Coconut water: why the celebs are loco for coco

1 May 2014
get-the-gloss-celebs-coconute-water

The stars are drinking it and so are we - but why is coconut water so great? Find out and win a month's supply...

It has become the beverage of the world’s most beautiful, permanently attached to the palms of those such as Rihanna, Gisele, Miranda Kerr and Alessandra Ambrosio to name but a few - they’ve all gone completely nutty for coconut water. Once the preserve of exotic holidays, it’s now used by stars and sports person alike - but what exactly is it about this drink that’s driving people coco-crazy?

For starters, it’s quite unlike any other drink in that not only is it low in calories, rich in good fats and contains no sugar or artificial ingredients, but it also contains the same electrolytic balance that we have in our blood, making it nature’s isotonic drink. In particular, it’s a great source of electrolytes, including potassium, which aids muscle contraction, helping to generate energy in the body.

As a result it’s believed that sipping on a cup of coconut water can help with weight loss, boost hydration, improve digestion and reduce blood pressure. We don’t know about you, but for us that’s plenty of ammunition to tell us it’s time to ditch the diet coke and jump on the coconut bandwagon - happier, healthier and very a la mode.

The idea of skin like Sienna and a body like Gisele sounds quite tempting, doesn't it? Well look no further than our Jax Coco giveaway to give you a heads start - we’re giving you the chance to win an entire month’s supply of coconut water (that’s a whole 48 bottles!). Simply enter here for your chance to win!


You may also like

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Explore More