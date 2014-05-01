Coconut water: why the celebs are loco for coco

It has become the beverage of the world’s most beautiful, permanently attached to the palms of those such as Rihanna, Gisele, Miranda Kerr and Alessandra Ambrosio to name but a few - they’ve all gone completely nutty for coconut water. Once the preserve of exotic holidays, it’s now used by stars and sports person alike - but what exactly is it about this drink that’s driving people coco-crazy?

For starters, it’s quite unlike any other drink in that not only is it low in calories, rich in good fats and contains no sugar or artificial ingredients, but it also contains the same electrolytic balance that we have in our blood, making it nature’s isotonic drink. In particular, it’s a great source of electrolytes, including potassium, which aids muscle contraction, helping to generate energy in the body.

As a result it’s believed that sipping on a cup of coconut water can help with weight loss, boost hydration, improve digestion and reduce blood pressure. We don’t know about you, but for us that’s plenty of ammunition to tell us it’s time to ditch the diet coke and jump on the coconut bandwagon - happier, healthier and very a la mode.

