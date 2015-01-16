Day 16: 12 inspiring Instagram accounts you have to follow in 2015

From fitness motivation to quotes worthy of a screenshot, recipes to meal ideas, Instagram has fast become one of our favourite social media platforms for keeping us inspired to stay healthy. With a countless number of profiles to choose from, which Instagram accounts should you follow to help you #StartBetter and see your New Year’s resolutions through to fruition? Whether used as a way to chronicle their journeys to a healthier lifestyle or as a way to share their knowledge with others, these 12 aspirational food, fitness and beauty Instagram accounts are the ones that we go to when we’re in need of a little extra encouragement to stay on the healthy living bandwagon. With this panel of social media masters available at just a swipe of a finger, there’s no reason why 2015 can’t be your healthiest and happiest yet. The Body Coach @thebodycoach

We love a gander at a good before and after picture here at Get The Gloss and this body-boosting Instagram account from online nutrition coach Joe Wicks makes sure we never go without. Based on the ethos of Shift, Shape and Sustain (SSS), the transformations of those who’ve taken part in Joe’s 90 day plan are pretty mind-boggling. We’d thoroughly recommend checking it out on days when a ‘cheat day’ looks like it’s about to turn into a ‘cheat week.’ Hemsley and Hemsley @hemsleyhemsley

Muffin frittata anyone? We kid you not, these actually exist alongside a menu of other delectable treats that Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley have shot to make our bowls of cereal all the less appealing. Authors of the book, The Art Of Eating Well - you definitely will be after adding this account to your daily must-reads. Florrie White @florriewhitemakeup

The go-to makeup artist for some of the most beautiful and glamorous celebrities on the red carpet, Florrie just gets how to make a woman look her best. From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Candice Swanepoel, Alexa Chung to Gemma Arterton, her palette of makeup essentials and eye for detail will help provide some expert inspiration to give your go-to beauty look a New Year’s twist in the most elegant and sophisticated of ways. Amy Stone @amy_stone

For a dose of feel good factor, look no further than this beautifully shot Instagram account from digital fashion tycoon Amy Stone. Awash with stunning imagery to provide some much-needed escapism when you need a breather, whether you’re looking for some gorgeous pics of food, flowers or fashion, we’re sure you’ll find what you’re looking for here. Clean and Lean @cleanandlean

A great source of diet inspiration from the team at Bodyism , this page is a definite must-follow for those looking for some healthy motivation. Packed with ideas, useful nuggets of information and ways for combatting unhealthy habits for good, it makes for the best kind of commute reading to set you up for the day. MORE GLOSS: Our week in food – James and Christiane Duigan Deliciously Ella @deliciouslyella

From snack inspiration to relatable and friendly tips to spruce up your meals, Ella Woodward’s delicious-looking Instagram page is sure to whet your appetite before your weekly shop. Making healthy and nutritious breakfasts, lunches and dinners look more delicious than a takeaway from Nando’s, it acts as the perfect way to kick start those New Year’s resolutions and give your kitchen cupboard a healthy eating makeover. Madeleine Shaw @madeleine_shaw_

From motivational quotes and healthy recipes to smoothie inspiration and innovative meal ideas (see the beetroot crêpe with avocado, trout and pomegranate seeds for example), nutritional health coach Madeleine Shaw’s collection of feel-good snaps are certain to restore some calm back into the most hectic of days. Full of reflective and beautifully shot pictures that are varied, crisp and clean, we’ve especially got our eyes on Madeleine’s quinoa bircher porridge topped with pecans. Yum! MORE GLOSS: Breakfast of champions - 7 deliciously healthy breakfasts for winter Tess Ward @tesswardchef

If you’re on the hunt for hearty, healthy food to hit the spot on a cold winter’s day, chef Tess Ward’s portfolio of appetising meals is certain to provide ample inspiration. From slow-cooked rabbit stew to quinoa, bean sprout, greens and miso salad to pancetta and mushroom ragout with tahini mash, this is one profile that provides some serious food for thought. Kayla Itsines @kayla_itsines

An advocate of the amount of hard work and dedication it takes to lose weight and become stronger, this Instagram page from personal trainer Kayla Itsines provides the perfect dose of gym inspiration when lacing up our trainers couldn’t be further from our minds. If definition, strength and leanness are your aesthetic ideals, than get clicking on this page to start your journey now. Amanda Bisk @amandabisk

A former Australian pole vaulter turned exercise physiologist and yoga instructor, Amanda Bisk provides a page brimming with stretches and sunshine from Down Under that’ll have you wanting to get more flexible in no time. Particularly inspiring if you’re a yoga newbie or a yoga pro, her moves are as aspirational as they are motivational and a great way to see for yourself the benefits a more active life can have. Clinique UK @cliniqueuk

Want to makeover your makeup bag? Keep on top of the newest and biggest launches from one of our favourite beauty brands on its Instagram page. From skin care to makeup, nail polishes to gadgets, come birthdays or Christmas, pay day or just a treat day, the image of a bevy of beauty essentials scrolling down our homepages will make for the ultimate screenshot fodder from which to hit the shops with. Peony Lim @peonylim