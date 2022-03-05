Day 22: Smoothies with superpowers

Anna Hunter 22 January 2015
gtg-clinique-smoothie-boost-main
Getty Images

Wondering how to #StartBetter with a morning smoothie? How about a post-workout shake? For the healthiest blends, look no further

Smoothies and juices can be the most convenient, not to mention tasty, way to get all of your vital vits and goodness in one hit. Whether you got a blender for Christmas and are wondering what to whip up, are a smoothie newbie or want to mix up your current recipe rota, nutritionist and wellness expert  Libby Limon  has some great ideas for morning, evening and post-gym recovery. Prepare to superpower your smoothies - espresso has nothing on this lot.

Breakfast

This is the most important meal of the day - it sets the bar for your sustainable energy levels and helps you to continue to make good choices. Firstly, it’s vital to balance blood sugar, and a key way to do that is to have an adequate protein element. I suggest including organic hemp protein powder, sunflower seed protein powder or chia seeds which all have the added benefit of healthy fats, omega 3s and fibre to make you feel fuller for longer.

Secondly, cinnamon mimics insulin so has a positive effect on blood sugar balance.

It’s worth including  maca powder  too - it’s a potent, ancient Peruvian superfood that’s been used by indigenous Andean societies as a source of nourishment and healing for thousands of years. Maca provides an abundance of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and sterols, so it gives a natural energy boost in the mornings. Unique alkaloids found in maca, called macainas, have been shown to nourish and support the hormone system (be aware that it’s not advisable to consume maca regularly in pregnancy).

Post workout

During exercise we need to produce more energy, and this can create oxidative stress which can be damaging to joints and tissue. It’s important to flood the body with antioxidants post workout to minimise any issues.

Add lots of greens and berries which have potent levels of antioxidants.

Matcha powder  is a finely milled vibrant green tea powder made from the highest quality Japanese tea leaves and is extremely high in antioxidants, plus it boosts metabolism enhancing the body's post workout fat burning.

Baobab powder  is a great addition too- it’s super high in vitamin C, one of nature’s most abundant antioxidants.

Spirulina powder  is a blue-green algae and is very high in a range of antioxidants, plus it’s a fantastic plant protein source.

Splash in some raw coconut water- it’s nature’s 'Gatorade' - i’s high in electrolytes to replace those lost from sweat. Choose raw for the benefit of the enzymes and antioxidants.

Bedtime

In the evening it’s vital to include ingredients that are going to help your body to relax and wind down towards a good night’s sleep.

Soaked nuts, in particular, cashews, are high in tryptophan, the precursor for your sleep hormone melatonin. Blanched almonds are also worth considering- they are the richest natural source of magnesium, which is key for relaxation of mind and body and quality sleep. Women are often definicient in magenesium too, so this is a great (and delicious) way to top up your levels.

Include some tart cherry juice - it tastes great and is naturally high in melatonin.

Banana is a comforting addition and is high in vitamin B6 which is needed for the body to produce melatonin.

Lastly, experiment with drinking oats. These quick dissolving ones by  Rude Health  blend into any smoothie really quickly, and the addition of carbohydrate will help to induce sleep.

Feature written in partnership with  Clinique

Are you into your smoothies or planning to start making them? What are your favourite ingredients to include? Tell us on  Twitter  using the hashtag #StartBetter or show us a picture of your daily smoothie on  Instagram 



You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More