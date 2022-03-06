Day 6: The top 10 healthy ingredients to keep in your cupboards

If you’re looking to make some positive some changes this 2015, a great place to #StartBetter is by giving your nutrition a happy, healthy makeover. However, before you put your culinary skills to the test, you need to ensure you’ve got the essential ingredients that make up the foundations of our favourite hearty foods.

We reached out to GTG expert and nutritionist Karen Cummings-Palmer , to get her advice on the top ten cooking cupboard essentials everybody needs to stock for creating wholesome dishes. So, whether you’re looking to start the year better or even just the day, these must-have items will all ensure you start 2015 with your best foot forward.

1. Matcha green tea

Everyone knows I’m a huge fan of matcha green tea because it contains roughly fifteen times the amount of antioxidant levels than regular green tea does. Smooth, slightly sweet and frothy, this drink should raise your energy levels and your metabolism and is a perfect alternative for people who love the ritual of a cappuccino.

2. Eggs

The humble egg is a wonderful super food. Even the best quality are relatively inexpensive and fairly long lasting, so I always have organic eggs in my fridge. Packed with bio-available protein, rich in skin boosting vitamin A, bone boosting vitamin D and energy boosting vitamin B, eggs are utterly essential. They’ve had some bad press because of the cholesterol they contain, but eating one or two a day is in fact highly unlikely to raise the bad (LDL) cholesterol levels in the blood and may raise the good (HDL) instead, working to boost both your brains and your beauty.

3. Apple cider vinegar with 'Mother'

Rich in acetic acid, this drink lowers blood sugar levels and, although the science is a little sketchy, it does seem to help curb appetite and aid weight loss. It’s also great for sore throats and sinus infections. I mix a couple of teaspoons with hot water for a warming evening drink or it can make a great 'jus' when cooking with fish or chicken.

4. Turmeric

Rich in the powerful anti-inflammatory curcumin, this bright yellow spice may protect against cancer and Alzheimer's. I add a teaspoon into my apple cider vinegar for a daily super health tonic or use it in curries and stews.

5. Coconut oil

What’s great about coconut oil is that you can use it to cook at high temperatures without worrying about the carcinogens that many other oils can produce. High in health boosting fatty acids, coconut oil is one of my favourite super foods. Add a spoonful to a smoothie, use it to sauté or apply it to eczema or dry hair to heal and nourish.