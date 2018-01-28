Deliciously Ella Recipe: Carrot & Brussel Sprout Pasta

Ella Mills28 January 2018
deliciously-ella-pasta-recipe

This quick and easy recipe from Deliciously Ella's new book is a great way to use up your leftover veggies after a Sunday roast

This pasta is perfect for any leftover vegetables you have - I’ve chosen to use up some carrots and brussel sprouts but you can do it with anything you have lying around. The creamy sauce is so simple to make and goes great with pretty much anything

Serves 2

Ingredients

150g pasta (I use brown rice pasta)

2 carrots, peeled and grated

3 garlic cloves, chopped

250g brussel sprouts, finely chopped

Handful of fresh parsley, (about 20g) chopped

2 tablespoons of natural yogurt (I use coconut yogurt)

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

Drizzle of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Start by placing your pasta in a pan full boiling water, cook for 8-10 minutes until soft.

2. Place your chopped garlic in a pan with a drizzle of oil over a medium heat and cook for 5 minutes until soft. Add in your grated carrot and chopped Brussel sprouts and cook everything for 5-10 minutes, continuously stirring, until golden.

3. Once your pasta is cooked, drain the water and place in a large mixing bowl. Spoon through all of your other ingredients and mix well before serving.

Recipe extracted from Deliciously Ella with Friends by Ella Mills, published on 26 Janury 2017 by Yellow Kite © Ella Mills 2017 -  Buy Online


