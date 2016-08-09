Deliciously Ella’s Fresh and Fruity Smoothie Recipe

Anna Hunter 9 August 2016
A skin-loving blend that’s perfect for summer days, even if you are spending them in the office…

If you’ve not yet heard the news, superstar health blogger, author and café boss Ella Mills, aka Deliciously Ella, has teamed up with homegrown organic skincare and beauty brand Neal’s Yard Remedies to launch a range of foodie inspired, nourishing skincare . It follows that Ella has whipped up a few nutritious recipes to complement her frankly delicious new range. Get your blender out for this refreshing summer concoction, and if you need a little encouragement Ella’s on it:

“Great for an afternoon spent in the sunshine with friends, this smoothie not only tastes divine but looks great too!”

Camera at the ready.

INGREDIENTS

Serves two

1 cucumber, juiced

1⁄2 a mango

1 tablespoon of almond butter 1⁄2 a lime, juiced

Handful of frozen blueberries

METHOD

Start by juicing your cucumber and lime.

Put the juice from the cucumber and lime into your blender and add in the mango and almond butter. Follow by sprinkling in the frozen blueberries.

Blend until smooth.

Add the smoothie to your favourite glass, pop in a colourful straw and sip away in the sunshine!

Recipe by Ella Mills,  Deliciously Ella

The new Deliciously Ella and Neal’s Yard collection is now available from  nealsyardremedies.com  and includes a  Rose, Lime & Cucumber Facial Wash , £16, and  Rose, Lime & Cucumber Moisturiser , £25.

Follow Ella on Instagram  @deliciouslyella , and Anna  @annyhunter


