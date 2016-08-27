Deliciously Ella’s Super Green Pesto Recipe

The avocados make this pesto so incredibly creamy, while also giving you lots of great healthy fats which will help you glow from the inside out!

INGREDIENTS

Serves 2

1 ripe avocado

110g of Brazil nuts

100g of pine nuts

50g of fresh basil leaves

5 tablespoons of water

4 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of Organic Greens Complex*

3 lemons

Salt to taste

METHOD

Wash all of the ingredients and simply place into a food processor and blend until a smooth pesto forms.

Mix my pesto with pasta or zucchini noodle dishes for a rich sauce or use it as a dip to serve with crudités.

*Available from Neal’s Yard Remedies stores and online at nealsyardremedies.com

Recipe by Ella Mills, Deliciously Ella

