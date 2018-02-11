Recipe: Margie Broadhead's Chicken Soup

Margie Broadhead's podcast Desert Island Dishes is a huge success, based around a play on one of the oldest radio programmes still in broadcast, Desert Island Discs, but with a clever switch of music for meals. In her podcast, Margie delves into the tastes and lives of celebrity guests, revealing all manner of food themed secrets along the way. Here Margie shares with us her own recipe for a tasty classic chicken soup...

Serves 4

Ingredients

6 skinless chicken thighs with the bone in

8 cups water

2 celery stalks, sliced

2 white onion, sliced

1 bay leaf

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

salt and pepper

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

1/2 inch ginger, peeled and grated

1 tbsp olive oil

handful of chopped parsley

To serve:

lemon wedge and freshly diced chilli

Method

1. Take a large heavy bottomed saucepan and add a little olive oil. Add the crushed garlic and the ginger and gently fry for a few minutes. Season well.

2. Now add the chicken, the sliced celery, carrots and the onions. Add the bayleaf. Top with the water and bring to the boil.

3. Simmer gently with the lid only half on for 30 minutes.

4. By this time the chicken thighs should be lovely and tender. Remove them with a slotted spoon and allow to cook a little before shredding the the meat and discarding the bones. Return the chicken to the broth. Scoop out the bay leaf, and stir in the chopped parsley before ladling into bowls.

5. Serve with a wedge of lemon and a sprinkling of fresh red chilli if you like a bit of a kick.