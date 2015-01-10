Dress up your salad: 3 healthy ideas from The Detox Kitchen

10 January 2015
gtg-detox-kitchen-salad-dressings-main

Salad shouldn’t equal dull, give yours a healthy boost and a tasty kick with these three recipes

The Detox Kitchen  - loved by Elle Macpherson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Suki Waterhouse - specialises in supplying nutritious-dense food inspired by its founder Lily Simpson’s family herb garden and travels to far-flung destinations including Sri Lanka, Thailand and Morocco. On a daily basis, the team of knowledgeable chefs and nutritionists freshly prepare a range of meals, snacks and juices but when it comes to salad they really excel. With everyone making the extra effort to favour healthy options in January who better to turn to for salad inspiration?

Healthy dressings pack a punch, are super easy to make and new research suggest drizzling oil on salad releases heart-boosting benefits that would otherwise stay in the leaves - what more could you want?

Thai Cashew Dressing

Ingredients:

Half a cup of cashews

100 ml of rapeseed oil

50ml of sesame oil

2 tbsp coconut milk

A pinch of chilli flakes

1 tbsp tamari soy sauce

Juice of 1 lime

1cm piece of ginger

Half garlic clove

¼ bunch of coriander

Method:

1) Preheat the oven at 180°C

2) Toast the cashews until slightly golden

3) Place all the ingredients in a food processor, including the toasted cashews and blend until smooth.

4) Check the seasoning and serve over a prawn and raw veg slaw, topped with some coriander leaf and flaked almonds.

Tahini and Lemon Dressing

Ingredients:

100 ml of rapeseed oil

1 cup of soya yoghurt

Juice of ½ a lemon

½ a garlic cloves, crushed

Salt, pepper

1 heaped tsp tahini paste

Method:

1) Crush a garlic clove with the back of a knife

2) Add the garlic, ½ cup of rapeseed oil, 1 cup of soya yogurt, lemon juice and tahini paste into a food processor

3) Season and blend until smooth

4) Check the seasoning is correct, and then pour over a fresh salad; our favourite is our roasted butternut squash and sweet corn salad.

Sundried Tomato and Basil Dressing

Ingredients:

100ml of oil from the sun dried tomato jar

½ cup of sun dried tomatoes

Juice of ¼ of a lemon

¼ bunch of basil

¼ bunch of mint

A pinch of chilli flakes

Salt, pepper

Method:

1) Chop the sun dried tomatoes finely with a sharp knife.

2) Chop the mint and basil finely and mix all the ingredients together.

3) Check the seasoning and correct if needed.

4) Serve over a grilled chicken, asparagus and courgette salad and enjoy!

Order a  Detox Kitchen delivery  to your desk or pick up on the go in  Harvey Nichols or their Kingly Street deli .


You may also like

The Gloss Report: 5 body brushes reviewed

The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020

10 vegetarian dinner ideas from the nutritional experts

The Urban Kitchen's avocado chocolate brownie recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More