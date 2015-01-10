Dress up your salad: 3 healthy ideas from The Detox Kitchen

The Detox Kitchen - loved by Elle Macpherson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Suki Waterhouse - specialises in supplying nutritious-dense food inspired by its founder Lily Simpson’s family herb garden and travels to far-flung destinations including Sri Lanka, Thailand and Morocco. On a daily basis, the team of knowledgeable chefs and nutritionists freshly prepare a range of meals, snacks and juices but when it comes to salad they really excel. With everyone making the extra effort to favour healthy options in January who better to turn to for salad inspiration?
Healthy dressings pack a punch, are super easy to make and new research suggest drizzling oil on salad releases heart-boosting benefits that would otherwise stay in the leaves - what more could you want?
Thai Cashew Dressing
Ingredients:
Half a cup of cashews
100 ml of rapeseed oil
50ml of sesame oil
2 tbsp coconut milk
A pinch of chilli flakes
1 tbsp tamari soy sauce
Juice of 1 lime
1cm piece of ginger
Half garlic clove
¼ bunch of coriander
Method:
1) Preheat the oven at 180°C
2) Toast the cashews until slightly golden
3) Place all the ingredients in a food processor, including the toasted cashews and blend until smooth.
4) Check the seasoning and serve over a prawn and raw veg slaw, topped with some coriander leaf and flaked almonds.
Tahini and Lemon Dressing
Ingredients:
100 ml of rapeseed oil
1 cup of soya yoghurt
Juice of ½ a lemon
½ a garlic cloves, crushed
Salt, pepper
1 heaped tsp tahini paste
Method:
1) Crush a garlic clove with the back of a knife
2) Add the garlic, ½ cup of rapeseed oil, 1 cup of soya yogurt, lemon juice and tahini paste into a food processor
3) Season and blend until smooth
4) Check the seasoning is correct, and then pour over a fresh salad; our favourite is our roasted butternut squash and sweet corn salad.
Sundried Tomato and Basil Dressing
Ingredients:
100ml of oil from the sun dried tomato jar
½ cup of sun dried tomatoes
Juice of ¼ of a lemon
¼ bunch of basil
¼ bunch of mint
A pinch of chilli flakes
Salt, pepper
Method:
1) Chop the sun dried tomatoes finely with a sharp knife.
2) Chop the mint and basil finely and mix all the ingredients together.
3) Check the seasoning and correct if needed.
4) Serve over a grilled chicken, asparagus and courgette salad and enjoy!
