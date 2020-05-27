Plant-based store cupboard essentials to buy in lockdown

27 May 2020
pantry-1

Going to the supermarket has become even more of a chore than usual - stock up on these must-haves to avoid your weekly trip and create healthy plant-based meals

Doing the food shop has never been high on many peoples’ list of favourite things to do, but since the start of the pandemic visiting the local supermarket has become a real source of anxiety for many; not only are you often faced with a queue, but once you’re inside a lot of the foods that normally make their way into your shopping basket are gone from the shelves which can make meal planning tricky. This doesn’t have to negatively impact your nutritional intake though; you just need to know how to make the most of the foods available.

The foods we choose to eat dictate the nutritional quality of our diet; if your diet fails to provide you with enough of the nutrients your body needs to function properly this can impact on your health and overall wellbeing.

It can be harder to tick certain nutrient boxes on a 100 per cent plant-based diet, (vegan diets are often lacking in vitamin B12 and vitamin D) and the ways you might normally rely on to get your fill might be harder to access at the moment - understanding how to make the most out of the foods that are available is key to meeting your dietary needs.

Which foods are key in plant-based diets?

Luckily, many staples of the plant-based diet are available canned and dried and when put together in the right way can offer an abundant source of nutrients required to help the body function optimally.

Frozen fruit and vegetables

Frozen foods are a valuable source of nutrients, especially vegetables and fruits which can be used in many different meals. Particularly beneficial frozen foods include peas, mixed vegetables, spinach, soya beans, berries and avocado; their nutritional value is often on a par with fresh counterparts given the short time between picking and freezing.

Plant-based spreads

Basics such as Flora margarine and other plant-based spreads are useful to keep in stock and can be often be frozen to save trips to the supermarket. These foods are also fortified with  vitamin D  which is really important during the lockdown as many people may not have access to outside space to get their daily dose. This micronutrient is not just important for bones and teeth but also has a role to play in immunity.

MORE GLOSS: Why you need more vitamin D

Dried-spices

Dried spices are a lifesaver when creating simple meals as they not only enhance the flavour of any dish but also add essential minerals such as  calcium ,  iron  and  magnesium . These foods are also relatively inexpensive so grab a nice range when you visit the supermarket and be sure to include spice mixes which are a great way to flavour foods such as beans, pulses, lentils and tofu.

Stock cubes are also a good idea to keep in the cupboard. Dried mushrooms are also useful if you can get hold of fresh ones as they make a tasty stock rich in umami which acts as a great ingredient for dishes like risotto or plant-based soups and stews.

What are the store cupboard essentials?

These are just a few of the store cupboard foods you can include in your shopping basket to maximise your nutritional intake and use to create simple dishes. Some of these foods are also useful to add flavour and richness to basic dishes.

*Canned beans, pulses, lentils

*Dried lentils

*Dried rice, noodles and pasta

*Canned tomatoes and other vegetables such as sweetcorn

*Nuts and seeds

*Dried spices

*Jarred ready-to-cook sauces

*Soy sauce and sriracha

*Tofu (ambient)

*Plant-based milk (ambient and fortified)

*Bottled lemon/lime juice

*Tomato puree

*Dried mushrooms and vegan stock cubes

*Frozen fruit and vegetables

*Margarine and other fortified food products

Foods you didn't know you can freeze

While there are many frozen foods that are useful to keep to hand, there are others that can be frozen from fresh to make mealtimes quicker or to preserve them when they are just about to turn bad.

*Avocados: cut them in half, squeeze with lemon juice and store in Ziploc bags.

*Cooked rice: leave to cool and then store in a container straight away.

*Nuts: keep for longer in the freezer as the oils do not go rancid (good for those just close to their use-by date)

*Ripe bananas: peel first, store in Ziplock bags and keep for smoothies or healthy puddings.

*Plant-based spreads like margarine: these can often be frozen and kept in stock for cooking or baking

Useful recipe substitutes

If you fall short of certain key basics to simple dishes, then there are alternatives which come in the form of dried foods. These are just a few useful examples:

*Ginger: 1/4 tsp dried ginger for every one tbsp fresh root

*Garlic: 1/8 tsp garlic powder for one clove

*Onion: 1 tbsp dried onion for one small onion

*Chilli powder: 1/2 tsp dried chilli powder for one fresh chilli

Two simple plant-based store cupboard recipes

The following dishes are good examples of how to put basic plant-based store cupboard ingredients together to create simple and nutritious dishes. These dishes can also be cooked in bulk and frozen.

Butter bean and pea mash dip

Serves: Two

213 calories per serving (without pitta bread)

Source of protein, fibre, magnesium, iron, zinc, folate and vitamin B1

Ingredients

One handful of frozen peas, defrosted

400g tin butter beans drained and rinsed

One tsp bottled lemon juice

One tsp olive oil

Pinch of salt

Method

*Put everything in a blender and blitz to a chunky or smooth consistency depending on what you prefer.

*Serve with wholemeal pitta bread.

Black bean chilli

Serves: Four (generously)

360 calories per serving (without avocado)

Source of protein, fibre, calcium, iron, zinc and vitamins B1, B2, B6 and C

Ingredients

Two tbsp olive oil

Four garlic cloves, finely chopped

Two large onions, chopped

Two tbsp mild chilli powder

Two tbsp sweet paprika

Three tbsp ground cumin

Two tbsp bottled lime juice

Two tsp cocoa powder (unsweetened)

Two x 400g canned chopped tomatoes

Two x 400g canned black beans, rinsed and drained

400g can sweetcorn, rinsed and drained

Violife Greek White cheese (crumbled)

Salt

Method

*Set a large saucepan over a medium heat and add the olive oil. Now add the onions and garlic and fry for about five minutes to soften. Add the spices and cook for two minutes until they become fragrant.

*Add the lime juice, cocoa powder and tomatoes then cook for 10 minutes. Now add the beans and sweetcorn to the pan and cook for another 10 minutes.

*Serve the chilli in bowls and top with the Violife crumbled cheese. It works great with sliced avocado if this is available.

Rob Hobson is a registered nutritionist and Nutritionist Partner for  Upfield . Follow him on Instagram  @robhobsonnutritionist


