Eat, Nourish, Glow: meet Amelia Freer, top nutritional therapist and columnist

Anna Hunter 22 December 2014
gtg-amelia-freer-wholefoods-main

Unfortunately this event has been and gone, but you can read all about it here...


We’ve been excited about getting our hands on health expert Amelia Freer ’s first book, Eat, Nourish, Glow  for quite some time - her Healthy but Tasty  column whets our appetites every fortnight and she’s the nutritional oracle responsible for both  Imogen Edwards-Jones’  and Boy George’s health transformations. Her love and passion for real food that nurtures both our tastebuds and our bodies informs her top-notch advice and frankly delicious meal suggestions; the Freer philosophy is about as far from a fad diet as you can get.

In Eat, Nourish, Glow Amelia explains her ten principles of healthy eating, accompanied by practical recipes that prioritise both flavour and wellness.

If you’d like to get your glow-on for 2015 (who wouldn’t?), meet Amelia in person and learn more about how you can ditch Frankenstein food for fresh, wholesome eating everyday, come along to  Whole Foods Market High Street Kensington  for an evening of health, wellness and wisdom from  6:30pm-8:30pm on Thursday 22nd January .

Pop along after work, bring the family or invite your girlfriends to learn more about how to make savvy food choices, how to prepare nutritious comfort food and how just a few smart switch ups can do your skin, waistline and overall wellbeing the world of good. Our Editor-in-Chief  Susannah Taylor  will host a Q&A with Amelia and guests will be served healthy, inventive snacks, along with a bespoke Get The Gloss juice and  Jax Coco  coconut water on tap throughout the evening.

90 Get The Gloss readers are exclusively invited on the evening and tickets can be purchased  here . Buy your ticket in advance and you’ll receive a vitality-packed goodie bag to make living and eating well a doddle. Tickets can also be purchased on the door on the night, although the spontaneous among you should note that goodie bags will not be provided unless you’ve  pre-booked your ticket.  Note this one down in your shiny new diary and book ahead for one of the most fulfilling and fun evenings you’ll have all month. Who said January was about deprivation? It certainly isn’t for us, or for Ms Freer…

Details

When?

Thursday 22nd January, 6:30pm-8:30pm

Where?

Wholefoods Kensington , 63-97 Kensington High Street, The Barkers Building, London, W8 5SE

How much?

Tickets cost £10, including all food and drink on the night and a goodie bag when booked in advance

Advanced tickets have now sold out. A limited number of tickets will be available on the night.

See all of Amelia Freer's articles and advice here


